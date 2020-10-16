#VACCINEWATCHPH
IATF allows outbound non-essential travel starting October 21
A commercial plane takes off after sunset from Geneva Airport on September 29, 2018 in Geneva.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
IATF allows outbound non-essential travel starting October 21
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government's coronavirus task force has lifted the ban on vacationing abroad, its spokesman Harry Roque confirmed. 

"The IATF lifted the restriction of non-essential outbound travel of Filipinos effective October 21, 2020," Roque said in a statement released Friday. 

He added that, under IATF Resolution 79, Filipinos "may be allowed to leave the country subject to the submission" of the following: 

  • confirmed roundtrip tickets
  • adequate travel and health insurance for those traveling with tourist visas
  • execution of an immigration declaration acknowledging the risks involved in traveling
  • a negative Antigen test result taken within 24 hours before departure, subject to the Department of Health (DOH) guidelines

RELATED: Rapid antibody test, antigen test, RT-PCR test: How are they different?

"Outbound Filipino travelers shall likewise follow the Guidelines of the National Task Force (NTF) for returning overseas Filipinos," the statement further read. 

The resolution also ammended guidelines on domestic air travel, revising the time period required between a negative RT-PCR test result and travel to Boracay Island which reopened to tourists this month. "The Test-Before-Travel requirement now stands not earlier than 72 hours prior to the date of travel," a more lenient adjustment compared to the prior 48 hour requirement.

