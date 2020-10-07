#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Cayetano assures budget wonâ€™t be delayed even if House will miss original deadline
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano presides over the House session in this undated photo.
Boy Santos/The STAR
Cayetano assures budget won’t be delayed even if House will miss original deadline
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) assured that the proposed 2021 national budget would not be delayed even if the House will be missing its original deadline to pass the fiscal plan as it decided to go on a break earlier.

In a Facebook Live video, Cayetano said that the House now aims to pass the budget on November 16, more than a month after its original target date to approve the P4.5 trillion spending bill on October 14.

“Don’t worry, the budget will not be delayed. We will send this immediately [to the Senate],” Cayetano said Tuesday evening.

He also said that while the House would not be holding sessions until November 16, lawmakers in the lower chamber would still be working on the budget together with the small committee he formed which would collate proposed amendments from lawmakers.

He said that with the developments in the House’s handling of the budget, the transmission of the proposed budget to the Senate would only be delayed by a day.

“I don’t think [the Senate] would not be able to pass it, we’re just talking of a one-day delay,” Cayetano said.

The speaker also encouraged senators to work with the House during the break so that the meetings of the bicameral conference committee, which would thresh out the differences in the House and Senate versions of the budget, would be “less contentious.”

‘Speaker violated rules, stifled our voices’

The House passed Tuesday the budget on second reading while skipping crucial public debates on the spending plan as Cayetano moved to end the period of interpellations and amendments on the proposed measure, invoking Section 55 of House rules.

That rule states that a motion to close the debate on the measure can be made after three speeches in favor of it and two against or just one speech in favor and none against. Marathon plenary debates on the budget were already on its sixth day when Cayetano moved to railroad the passage of the spending plan.

Cayetano said this was to show that he is not holding the spending plan hostage to cling onto power, contrary to accusations hurled at him by his rival for the speakership Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

After the House passed the budget on second reading, Cayetano’s allies moved to suspend session until November 16, 3 p.m.

Some lawmakers on the floor can be heard objecting to Cayetano’s motions, but they were overpowered by the speaker’s allies. Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), who was participating through Zoom, also tried to object, but he was not able to unmute himself.

Speaking to ANC’s Headstart, Atienza said Cayetano violated the rules of the House and even the Constitution.

“He adjourned it illegally. There was not even a question asked, or debate allowed. There was not even a vote. That wasn’t a vote … That’s called fraud,” he said Wednesday.

Rep. Angelina Tan (Quezon) also said that their voices were stifled as they were robbed of the chance to debate on the budget in public.

“We lost the venue to participate. What’s important here is for the public to hear why you are pushing for a certain measure or amendment in the budget,” Tan told ANC’s Headstart in Filipino.

Rep. Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA party-list) also said closing the debates on the budget allows for less transparency.

“If we close the debates now without even discussing the almost 20 departments, then that’s not transparent. We’re depriving the Filipino people the kind of budgeting they need,” Garin told reporters.

Atienza also questioned the creation of a small committee which would handle proposed individual and committee amendments to the budget.

“That’s not part of our rules. He’s making up his own rules in the middle of the game again retreating out of panic, shooting both double barrel guns of illegal actions,” Atienza said.

Fears of a reenacted budget

Cayetano’s small committee is not without precedent. In 2018, the House under then-Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also formed a small committee of the chamber’s leaders to receive proposed amendments to the 2019 national budget by House members.

But this was also the budget which ended up being delayed for four months as several lawmakers alleged that there were illegal insertions in the spending plan.

As a result, the Philippine government had to operate on a reenacted budget, or use the previous year’s spending plan, which caused an economic downturn.

Operating again under a reenacted budget would not be optimal, according to Garin, as the 2020 budget did not account for the problems caused by the pandemic.

“We’re going to endanger more lives and probably lose our livelihood if we don’t fix it properly,” she said.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to Velasco: It’s your right time now
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
It’s now the “right time” for him to take over as House speaker, Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Anti-COVID motorcycle barriers
By Jonathan de Santos | 5 hours ago
The motorcycle barriers are plastic shields meant to prevent COVID-19 transmission between the motorcycle driver and their...
Headlines
fbfb
I’ve never killed anyone – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Has President Duterte killed or ordered the execution of anybody, including criminals?
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte ordered DOH to distribute nearly expired medicines — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Health to distribute medicines that are about to expire after state...
Headlines
fbfb
'Time's up!': Velasco hits Cayetano's 'railroading' of 2021 budget
18 hours ago
"He knows very well that he no longer enjoys the trust and confidence of House members. This caper is the last nail to his...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Coast Guard 'concerned' with Manila Bay reclamation projects
By Franco Luna | 45 minutes ago
"We are very much concerned about the effects of reclamation projects within Manila Bay especially since there are a lot of...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano assures budget won’t be delayed even if House will miss original deadline
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano assured that the proposed 2021 national budget would not be delayed even if the House will be...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration reminds public: Travel restrictions remain
2 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday reminded the public that travel restrictions remain in place in this time of pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Criticized at home, health chief Duque to lead WHO Western Pacific session
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III will head the WHO Western Pacific region's 71st session this year centering on response...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP reports 121 recoveries as 32 more cops get COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
The latest and 18th death in the PNP's ranks was a 54-year-old Police Commissioned Officer of the agency's Regional Maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with