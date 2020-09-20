#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH adds 20,021 recoveries as total cases breach 286,000-mark
File photo dated September 14, 2020 shows commuters on public transportation observing the reduced physical distancing protocol by the Department of Transportation on a Monday morning.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOH adds 20,021 recoveries as total cases breach 286,000-mark
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 20, 2020 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:40 p.m.) — Health officials on Sunday reported 3,311 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 20,021 patients who have since recovered from the pathogen.

This brings the case and recovery totals to 286,743 and 229,865, respectively. 

In its latest case bulletin issued on Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 55 more deaths from the sickness, bringing the new pathogen's death toll in the Philippines to 4,984. 

Virus epicenter Metro Manila again topped the regions with new cases, making up 43% or 1,182 of the new cases logged by the department Sunday. 

It is followed by Calabarzon with 555 new cases, and Western Visayas  with 299. 

Furthermore, the department disclosed that a total of 2,774 or 84% of the newly-recorded cases happened in the last 14 days from September 7 to September 20. 

The remaining cases account for backlog as far back as March.

According to DOH data, almost 3.2 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country. 

Over the week, the national caseload increased by 25,527 cases since Sunday, September 13.

It increased by 23,851 cases the week before that, from September 6 to September 13.

Over 30.9 million cases of the coronavirus, along with over 961,000 deaths, have been recorded all over the world according to the World Health Organization’s latest bulletin.

The Philippines remains the country with the most number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia and under the world's longest quarantine, having gone 187 days since the first imposition of enhanced community quarantine. 

Earlier this week, Palace spokesperson Harry Roque said he would personally give the government a grade of 85% for its performance in dealing with the pandemic. 

In the past, Roque also once reminded Filipinos not to have what he said was the "wrong view" that the coronavirus situation is bad in the Philippines, pointing out that other nations around the world are going through it, too, and things could be worse. 

He added then that it should be expected for circumstances to be bad because everyone is struggling. 

Just the day before, on Saturday, the Philippines also surpassed the 280,000-mark with 3,962 new infections recorded.

Accounting for the casualties and recuperations, there are now still 51,894 active cases in the country, or patients still infected with the virus accounting for the casualties and recoveries.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After bay rehab, focus shifts to garbage culture
By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Behavioral change may be key to keeping the country’s coastlines clean, environment chief Roy Cimatu said yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Fuel prices to rise this week
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Oil companies are expected to implement increases in the prices of fuel this week.
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano: European Parliament reso on ABS-CBN franchise, Ressa cases is interference
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Cayetano, a former foreign affairs secretary, said that the Philippines does not comment on policies in Europe like allowing...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators to give Duterte authority vs red tape
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Senators have agreed to vest emergency powers on President Duterte to cut red-tape and stem corruption in order to speed up...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors’ group seeks end to all lockdowns
By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 days ago
A group of doctors and concerned citizens yesterday pressed for the immediate lifting of lockdowns imposed to prevent the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Rep. Paolo Duterte hints at possible House shake-up over budget issues
9 minutes ago
"I am ready to accept the consequences...[It] was an expression of my personal dismay upon hearing the concerns of my fellow...
Headlines
fbfb
PCOO releases 'Gramo Dos', the sequel to its 'war on drugs' documentary
By Alexis Romero | 22 minutes ago
The 40-minute presentation is the sequel to the 2019 documentary "Gramo", which highlighted the achievements of and the challenges...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs warned: Watch out for scammers posing as DILG officials
57 minutes ago
"Let the public be warned that senior officials of the DILG do not call LGUs asking for favors. It is prudent to always check...
Headlines
fbfb
Checkpoints up to keep 'unauthorized' Metro Manila tourists out of Tagaytay
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
The task force said that setting up these checkpoints "is essential to ensure that those coming from GCQ areas, particularly...
Headlines
fbfb
Strict mask, visor rules make Philippine commuters sweat
3 hours ago
she is resigned to the new normal in the Philippines, where it is now compulsory to wear both masks and plastic shields in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with