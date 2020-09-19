#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 tally in Philippines exceeds 280,000 with 3,962 new cases
Bus commuters at North Ave. fall in line on Sep. 14, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 tally in Philippines exceeds 280,000 with 3,962 new cases
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:25 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 3,962 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the country's total caseload to 283,460.

Of these, there are still 68,645 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

The increase in cases surpassed 3,000 for the 12th consecutive day Saturday, with outbreak epicenter Metro Manila accounting for most newly-reported cases at 1,440.

It is followed by Bulacan (354), Cavite (287), Laguna (222) and Batangas (213).

The Philippines remains the country with the most number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia.

The death toll stands at 4,930 after 100 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count has reached 209,885 as the Health department announced 1,128 additional survivors.

A total of 3,286 (around 82%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning September 6, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

This week saw 25,597 additional infections on top of the 257,863 recorded as of last Saturday.

At least 3.13 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 30.05 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 943,000 deaths, have been recorded globally according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
