DepEd to provide for monthly connectivity, communication expenses of employees

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday announced its intention to fund the connectivity and communication expenses of both its teaching and non-teaching staff.

In a memo posted to Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua's Facebook page, the agency said it is "preparing for the provision for monthly connectivity and communications expense from the major telecommunications companies for employees across the Department."

"In order to qualify for the provision for connectivity and communications expense and to determine the appropriate quantities, all regional , division and school employees (teaching and non-teaching) are tasked to register and update their information in the DepEd Commons," it further said.

Kasalukuyang pinaghahandaan ang posibilidad ng pagbibigay ng buwanang probisyon para sa connectivity at communications... Posted by Alain Pascua on Monday, September 14, 2020

The department added that the deadline for registration is on Sept. 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m, less than a week from today.

"Only those who have registered and activated their accounts will be qualified as beneficiaries of the connectivity and communications expense," DepEd said.

As of this writing, the department has not yet disclosed how much its employees may receive per month once the fund is implemented.

The memo further directed all those with questions regarding the DepEd Commons account activation to contact commons.helpdesk@deped.gov.ph.

"For queries regarding DepEd email address issuance, contact your respective Information Technology Officers (for School, DO, and RO personnel) and support.accounts@deped.gov.ph (for CO Personnel)," it added. — Bella Perez-Rubio