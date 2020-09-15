#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DepEd to provide for monthly connectivity, communication expenses of employees
In this July 21, 2020, photo, teachers at Jose dela Peña National High School in Marikina City attend a training session on e-learning in preparation for the coming opening of classes.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DepEd to provide for monthly connectivity, communication expenses of employees
(Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday announced its intention to fund the connectivity and communication expenses of both its teaching and non-teaching staff. 

In a memo posted to Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua's Facebook page, the agency said it is "preparing for the provision for monthly connectivity and communications expense from the major telecommunications companies for employees across the Department." 

"In order to qualify for the provision for connectivity and communications expense and to determine the appropriate quantities, all regional , division and school employees (teaching and non-teaching) are tasked to register and update their information in the DepEd Commons," it further said. 

Kasalukuyang pinaghahandaan ang posibilidad ng pagbibigay ng buwanang probisyon para sa connectivity at communications...

Posted by Alain Pascua on Monday, September 14, 2020

The department added that the deadline for registration is on Sept. 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m, less than a week from today. 

"Only those who have registered and activated their accounts will be qualified as beneficiaries of the connectivity and communications expense," DepEd said. 

As of this writing, the department has not yet disclosed how much its employees may receive per month once the fund is implemented. 

The memo further directed all those with questions regarding the DepEd Commons account activation to contact commons.helpdesk@deped.gov.ph. 

"For queries regarding DepEd email address issuance, contact your respective Information Technology Officers (for School, DO, and RO personnel) and support.accounts@deped.gov.ph (for CO Personnel)," it added. — Bella Perez-Rubio

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 4, 2020 - 2:47pm

Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.

Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

September 4, 2020 - 2:47pm

The Department of Education-National Capital Region says it will continue to roll out its initiatives to further prepare public schools in Metro Manila for the opening of classes next month.

DepEd NCR Director Malcolm Garma reports that 14 out of 16 Schools Division Offices have already completed the simulation of the delivery of modules and conduct of classes.

August 27, 2020 - 1:05pm

A group of teachers slams the government for denying the P65-billion supplemental budget request of DepEd for its learning continuity plan.

“Education continuity cannot be further hampered by this state’s withholding and misprioritization of the people’s money. We call on officials and legislators to ensure the fulfillment of the state’s education mandate starting with allotting sufficient resources for such,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.

August 22, 2020 - 2:15pm

A group of teachers urges the Department of Education to release the guidelines for an evaluation and grading system that "corresponds with education’s objective of ensuring learners are ‘well-equipped to understand, respond to, and contribute to society.’"

“As such, we recommend a ‘pass or fail’ mechanism for evaluation that rely more on the students’ ability to exhibit and apply lessons to productive tasks at home and in their communities. This, to us, is more in keeping with education’s objective of arming our youth amid the crises, instead of alienating them from their surroundings and adding unnecessary pressure onto their lives,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

August 15, 2020 - 11:13am

Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education to issue clear guidelines on how private schools that have already started classes will proceed and to allow those which are ready to start classes on August 24 or later.

"So as not to interrupt classes in private schools that have already started, it is better to allow them to continue, at kung ready naman ang school na magbukas, DepEd can give them the flexibility to open on or before October," Binay says..

"While we welcome this move from DepEd, we also have to stress that DepEd should use the deferral as an opportunity to iron out any expected challenges in public schools, particularly access to new learning opportunities, before the opening come October 5," she adds.

August 14, 2020 - 6:12pm

Private schools appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to continue school opening as scheduled. 

"Our preparations for remote learning have been motivated by our desire to resume school operations urgently for the benefit of our learners and also the welfare of around 300,000 teachers and other school personnel in top priority, and this is why we prepared well for online and distance learning modes," says Coordinating Council of Private Educational Institutions. 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte OKs raps vs ex-PhilHealth chief Morales, other senior officers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
(Updated) Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in a Facebook post, said that Duterte approved the panel’s recommendations,...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin decries ‘plot’ to sell Philippine properties in Japan
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. revealed yesterday a “plot” to sell four Philippine properties in...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth probe report: Morales faces raps, Duque spared
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The multi-agency task force that investigated alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has recommended the...
Headlines
fbfb
Experts reviewing WHO guidelines on rapid antigen test – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Health experts are reviewing the omnibus guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Sans vaccine, state of calamity to be extended’
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte is likely to extend the nationwide state of calamity as no vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Manila Cathedral set to reopen
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Manila Cathedral, considered to be the Mother Church in the country, will finally reopen its doors to the public tomorrow...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
DBM hit for P422 million overpriced medical supplies
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management’s Procurement Service apparently has made purchases of overpriced medical supplies...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Pemberton to face court-martial in US – Roque
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The American serviceman convicted for killing a Filipino transgender in 2014 but pardoned by President Duterte would still...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Families in localized lockdowns to receive aid
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Families in areas to be placed under localized lockdowns would receive financial aid under the Bayanihan 2 law as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Palace defends anti-insurgency funding
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended the funding of the government’s anti-insurgency programs, which have been labeled...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with