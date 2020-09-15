DepEd to provide for monthly connectivity, communication expenses of employees

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday announced its intention to fund the connectivity and communication expenses of both its teaching and non-teaching staff.
In a memo posted to Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua's Facebook page, the agency said it is "preparing for the provision for monthly connectivity and communications expense from the major telecommunications companies for employees across the Department."
"In order to qualify for the provision for connectivity and communications expense and to determine the appropriate quantities, all regional , division and school employees (teaching and non-teaching) are tasked to register and update their information in the DepEd Commons," it further said.
Kasalukuyang pinaghahandaan ang posibilidad ng pagbibigay ng buwanang probisyon para sa connectivity at communications...Posted by Alain Pascua on Monday, September 14, 2020
The department added that the deadline for registration is on Sept. 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m, less than a week from today.
"Only those who have registered and activated their accounts will be qualified as beneficiaries of the connectivity and communications expense," DepEd said.
As of this writing, the department has not yet disclosed how much its employees may receive per month once the fund is implemented.
The memo further directed all those with questions regarding the DepEd Commons account activation to contact commons.helpdesk@deped.gov.ph.
"For queries regarding DepEd email address issuance, contact your respective Information Technology Officers (for School, DO, and RO personnel) and support.accounts@deped.gov.ph (for CO Personnel)," it added. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
The Department of Education-National Capital Region says it will continue to roll out its initiatives to further prepare public schools in Metro Manila for the opening of classes next month.
DepEd NCR Director Malcolm Garma reports that 14 out of 16 Schools Division Offices have already completed the simulation of the delivery of modules and conduct of classes.
A group of teachers slams the government for denying the P65-billion supplemental budget request of DepEd for its learning continuity plan.
“Education continuity cannot be further hampered by this state’s withholding and misprioritization of the people’s money. We call on officials and legislators to ensure the fulfillment of the state’s education mandate starting with allotting sufficient resources for such,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.
A group of teachers urges the Department of Education to release the guidelines for an evaluation and grading system that "corresponds with education’s objective of ensuring learners are ‘well-equipped to understand, respond to, and contribute to society.’"
“As such, we recommend a ‘pass or fail’ mechanism for evaluation that rely more on the students’ ability to exhibit and apply lessons to productive tasks at home and in their communities. This, to us, is more in keeping with education’s objective of arming our youth amid the crises, instead of alienating them from their surroundings and adding unnecessary pressure onto their lives,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education to issue clear guidelines on how private schools that have already started classes will proceed and to allow those which are ready to start classes on August 24 or later.
"So as not to interrupt classes in private schools that have already started, it is better to allow them to continue, at kung ready naman ang school na magbukas, DepEd can give them the flexibility to open on or before October," Binay says..
"While we welcome this move from DepEd, we also have to stress that DepEd should use the deferral as an opportunity to iron out any expected challenges in public schools, particularly access to new learning opportunities, before the opening come October 5," she adds.
Private schools appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to continue school opening as scheduled.
"Our preparations for remote learning have been motivated by our desire to resume school operations urgently for the benefit of our learners and also the welfare of around 300,000 teachers and other school personnel in top priority, and this is why we prepared well for online and distance learning modes," says Coordinating Council of Private Educational Institutions.
