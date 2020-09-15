#VACCINEWATCHPH
Teachers' group renews call on Congress to increase DepEd budget in 2021
In this Sept. 15, 2020, photo, members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers troop to Congress as the lower house begins hearings for the Department of Education's budget for 2021.
Released/Alliance of Concerned Teachers
Teachers' group renews call on Congress to increase DepEd budget in 2021
(Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) on Tuesday renewed its call on the House of Representatives to "substantially increase" the Department of Education's budget for 2021. 

According to the group, the proposed P606.5 billion allocated to DepEd by the Department of Budget and Management, as well as the entirety of the 2021 national budget, "is not responsive and [is not] resilient to present and future crises."

“Despite claims of pushing for a new normal, President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s budget for education reflected more of the same insufficiency. Considering that the same state neglect we suffered for years mainly caused our inability to efficiently shift to remote learning and to safely and timely reopen schools this year, it’s appalling to see how little funds had been allocated to DepEd," ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio said. 

The following is a list of funding demands for the education sector made by the Alliance of Concerned Teachers: 

  • P16.9 billion for the funding of a 1:1 nurse to school ratio
  • P3.5 billion in order to provide 1,000 sets of personal protective equipment to every school district
  • P9.7 billion for minimum safety requirements such as alcohol, disposable masks, face shields and foot baths
  • P7 billion to cover RT-PCR tests every 14 days for 10% of education workers
  • P10 billion medical treatment fund for DepEd employees who contract COVID-19
  • P27 billion in order to provide a laptop to every teacher
  • P15 billion to grant P1500 internet allowance to all educators
  • P33.8 billion to provide gadgets to the poorest 5% of the estimated 27.7 million estimated learners in basic education

"Likewise, bigger allotments should be given to the production of learning materials which will involve not only the printing of modules but also the procurement of textbooks that should be budgeted yearly and will continue to be a basic provision for the education agency,” Basilio added.

Realign 'problematic' allocations, prioritize essential services

"Even more enraging is to find that the people’s money—instead of going to social services and aid—will be used to further infringe on our basic rights and endanger the lives of millions, and to line the pockets of the few,” Basilio further criticized. 

Given this, ACT urged the lower house to "rechannel problematic allocations for repressive and war programs of the regime, and prioritize essential services such as education." 

DepEd Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla on Tuesday told the House that the agency originally requested a budget of P1.1 trillion for 2021 but DBM approved a budget about 45% short of that amount at P606.5 billion. 

The proposed national budget submitted to Congress by DBM last month revealed that Duterte is seeking a combined P20-billion increase in funds for the military and the national police in 2021.

Meanwhile, DBM denied the Department of Education's P65 billion supplemental budget request for its learning continuity plan.

Sevilla, during a virtual briefing, called the request a conservative amount, primarily meant to cover the provision of laptops to all public school teachers, as well as to fund the upholding of minimum health standards in basic education schools and offices.

To implement minimum health standards, the undersecretary further told Congress that DBM granted additional funds worth P4 billion. 

However, for internet allowance and coronavirus treatment for DepEd employees, Sevilla reiterated these fall under the purview of other government agencies. 

"We’re under extraordinarily difficult times, which means the demand for accountability from the government is significantly greater. The government is there to protect the rights and welfare of the Filipino people, and we demand that the people’s money be judiciously used for such,” Basilio said. — Bella Perez-Rubio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 4, 2020 - 2:47pm

Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.

Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

September 4, 2020 - 2:47pm

The Department of Education-National Capital Region says it will continue to roll out its initiatives to further prepare public schools in Metro Manila for the opening of classes next month.

DepEd NCR Director Malcolm Garma reports that 14 out of 16 Schools Division Offices have already completed the simulation of the delivery of modules and conduct of classes.

August 27, 2020 - 1:05pm

A group of teachers slams the government for denying the P65-billion supplemental budget request of DepEd for its learning continuity plan.

“Education continuity cannot be further hampered by this state’s withholding and misprioritization of the people’s money. We call on officials and legislators to ensure the fulfillment of the state’s education mandate starting with allotting sufficient resources for such,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.

August 22, 2020 - 2:15pm

A group of teachers urges the Department of Education to release the guidelines for an evaluation and grading system that "corresponds with education’s objective of ensuring learners are ‘well-equipped to understand, respond to, and contribute to society.’"

“As such, we recommend a ‘pass or fail’ mechanism for evaluation that rely more on the students’ ability to exhibit and apply lessons to productive tasks at home and in their communities. This, to us, is more in keeping with education’s objective of arming our youth amid the crises, instead of alienating them from their surroundings and adding unnecessary pressure onto their lives,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

August 15, 2020 - 11:13am

Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education to issue clear guidelines on how private schools that have already started classes will proceed and to allow those which are ready to start classes on August 24 or later.

"So as not to interrupt classes in private schools that have already started, it is better to allow them to continue, at kung ready naman ang school na magbukas, DepEd can give them the flexibility to open on or before October," Binay says..

"While we welcome this move from DepEd, we also have to stress that DepEd should use the deferral as an opportunity to iron out any expected challenges in public schools, particularly access to new learning opportunities, before the opening come October 5," she adds.

August 14, 2020 - 6:12pm

Private schools appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to continue school opening as scheduled. 

"Our preparations for remote learning have been motivated by our desire to resume school operations urgently for the benefit of our learners and also the welfare of around 300,000 teachers and other school personnel in top priority, and this is why we prepared well for online and distance learning modes," says Coordinating Council of Private Educational Institutions. 

