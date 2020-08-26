PhilHealth chief Morales says he will file resignation today

MANILA, Philippines — PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales has announced his intention to resign amid several probes into alleged corruption and management within the state-run agency.

Morales told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Wednesday that he would be submitting his resignation to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea within the morning.

"I conferred the other day with Secretary Medialdea and [Health] Secretary Duque and I told them, if possible, they let the president know [that] under the circumstances, nature has spoken," he said in Filipino.

A health certificate submitted by Morales to the Senate revealed that he is currently receiving treatment for lymphoma or cancer of the lymph nodes.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday revealed the chief executive thought it would be best that Morales leave his post, given his health condition.

"I am thankful to the president for allowing me to rest. I can now take care of my health and my family," Morales said in Filipino.

This month, former PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer-turned-whistleblower Thorrsson Keith accused top executives of pocketing P15 billion of the agency's funds.

Morales has denied these allegations but said he would continue to participate in the investigations being conducted by the government.

Referring to allegations on the disproportionate release of the agency's COVID-19 funds and overpricing in its IT budget, Morales said he is confident that there is not "one iota" of evidence.