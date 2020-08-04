Whistleblower accuses PhilHealth execs of stealing P15 billion through fraud schemes

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Keith on Tuesday alleged that executives of the state-run agency have stolen P15 billion from its funds.
"What we found at PhilHealth is the crime of the year due to the syndication of the distribution of cash advance, the interim reimbursement mechanism, and the repeated overpricing of purchased IT equipment," Keith told the Senate in Filipino.
According to Keith, the agency made unwarranted claims payments to select private hospitals amounting to hundreds of millions of pesos.
The anti-fraud legal officer's resignation, which cited "widespread corruption" within the agency, prompted the Senate, the House of Representatives and Malacañang to launch its own investigations into the matter.
COVID-19 response
As the Senate launched its own probe on Tuesday, Sen. Ping Lacson alleged that the agency's interim reimbursement mechanism, which is meant for healthcare institutions hit by calamitous or "fortuitous events," was not being released to the appropriate hospitals.
According to the senator, PhilHealth released "hundreds of millions" to dialysis centers and maternity care providers but could not release P19 million to the Ospital ng Maynila which was accepting COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, he flagged that the agency released P45 million in funds to Braun Avitum Philippines, a company of dialysis centers.
PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales defended this by saying that the company was turning away patients due to a lack of funds.
Lacson, however, refuted this, saying the funds should not have been taken from the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM), which is meant for calamities.
PhilHealth officials said that P14.97 billion of the P30 billion allocated budget for the IRM has been released as of July 31.
The Ospital ng Maynila has since been temporarily closed due to a surge in COVID-19 infections among its staff.
Alleged overpricing in IT budget
PhilHealth board member Alejandro Cabanding also accused Morales of pushing for the endorsement of overpriced information technology budget items which he says amount to at least P750 million.
"There were numbers in the IT budget in financial reports that do not add up. I brought it up with the board but the most frustrating part is the management seems to be tolerating such acts," Cabanding said.
Morales, in his opening statement said that PhilHealth's fraud index is at 7.5%, amounting to P10.5B potentially lost to fraud.
However, he defended the agency, saying that "there is no health system in the world that is entirely fraud-free."
According to Morales, a robust information management system will aid in weeding out fraud within the agency.
"PhilHealth's allegedly overpriced P2.1 billion It program over three years is paltry compared to the tens of billions of pesos lost to fraud every year," he said.
As these new allegations of corruption are brought to light, the country continues to grapple with a surge in COVID-19 infections and the longest community quarantine in the world.
The Department of Health on Monday placed the national caseload at 106,330 and fatalities at 2,104. — Bella Perez-Rubio
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny after an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
In an interview with Sonshine Media Network in June, President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted the owners of WellMed arrested and investigated for making “fraudulent claims” over the "ghost" dialysis treatments.
The president also hinted at reshuffling officials at Philhealth amid the controversy.
Follow this thread for updates on the case.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says the Commission on Audit does not object to a proposal for a special audit of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. in light of alleged fraud involving "ghost" kidney treatments.
"I am glad that COA finds merit in our proposal for a special audit of Philhealth considering the gravity of the situation and the consequences if we fail to address the matter with urgency," he says in a news release.
Drilon says he talked to COA Chair Michael Aguinaldo, who "even recommended an accurate review of the actuarial life of Philhealth."
Drilon says: "What we have found out so far could just be the tip of the iceberg. We do not know how deep it is. We do not know how far it is and how prejudiced the actuarial life of Philhealth is."
Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 219 has dismissed the 17 cases of estafa through falsification of public and/or official documents against the owner and former employees of Wellmed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. in relation to allegedly fraudulent kidney treatments charged to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
The court says it has no jurisdiction over the cases filed against Bryan Christopher Wang Sy, Liezel Aileen De Leon, Edwin Corita Roberto, which it says should have been filed before the Metropolitan Trial Court.
"This court is bereft of jurisdiction to take cognizance of the Estafa through Falsification of Public/Official Documents cases which properly pertain to the first level courts," it says.
"Offenses punishable with imprisonment not exceeding six years pertan to the first-level courts," it also says.
The dismissal of the cases are due to the lack of jurisdiction, the court points out, and does not delve into whether the respondents are guilty or not.
