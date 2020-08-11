PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Billions in PhilHealth funds released, 'exposed to corruption' each week, PACC says
This undated photo shows members lining up for PhilHealth benefits at an unnamed hospital.
The STAR/File
Billions in PhilHealth funds released, 'exposed to corruption' each week, PACC says
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 6:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday warned that funds released by PhilHealth which can go as high as P3 billion per week are susceptible to fraud.

"Two to three billion pesos is released by PhilHealth each week and all this is exposed to corruption. And now, while we are at this hearing, the theft and pay-offs continues among those who steal because the system has not been changed," PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica told the Senate in Filipino.

"Ang issue ng PhilHealth, grabe po ito. Grabe ang nakawan, grabe ang kakapalan, at grabe ang kawalang-hiyaan. (The issue of PhilHealth is extreme. The stealing is extreme and the shamelessness is extreme)."

He further alleged that the problem of corruption has infiltrated PhilHealth at all levels.

'Corruption from top to bottom at PhilHealth'

"If General (Ricardo) Morales is removed, it won't matter because it won't address the problem as corruption in PhilHealth goes from head to toe," Belgica said in Filipino.

He emphasized that the investigation into PhilHealth must reach the core of the problem, rather than just cut off its head.

"Everyone, from top to bottom, must face charges, face consequences, and must be replaced," the commissioner added in Filipino.

Belgica further accused PhilHealth of failing to file the necessary charges against a number of its personnel.

"There is almost no case filed by PhilHealth against erring officials. [There are] over 200 cases not acted upon to this day."

PACC flags faulty IT and legal systems at PhilHealth

Given all this, Belgica recommended that more attention must be given to both the information technology and legal systems at PhilHealth in order to weed out corruption, further noting that PhilHealth's existing IT system has no "validation mechanism."

He added PhilHealth must simplify its legal system and further investigate complaints of upcasing or the padding of claims to collect higher reimbursements.

Belgica also recommended that officers-in-charge be appointed to lead operations within the agency.

The PACC on August 3 submitted a report on the findings of its investigation into PhilHealth's system to President Rodrigo Duterte, wherein it recommended either the firing or the filing of cases against 36 individuals over alleged irregularities within the agency. 

On Tuesday, he said that the commission would be filing a case at the Office of the Ombudsman and that the probe would continue under Task Force PhilHealth, an inter-agency body headed by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

These allegations of corruption against officials of the state-run health insurer are unfolding as the country faces a crisis of epic proportions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday saw another record-breaking high of almost 7,000 new infections among Filipinos, while almost 3,000 new cases logged on Tuesday upped the national caseload to 139, 538.

At the urging of medical frontliners who said they were increasingly overwhelmed by the surge in COVID-19 cases, President Rodrigo Duterte reverted Metro Manila and nearby provinces to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until at least August 18.

Tuesday marks the 147th day that the country has been under community quarantine — the longest in the world.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Has pandemic response been recalibrated or is MECQ a repeat of the same policies?
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"I think the threat is going down. Yesterday we had 3,000 new cases, down from 6,000 previously. So I think we are ready to...
Headlines
fbfb
Anakpawis: Police took body of slain peace consultant, arrested paralegal
9 hours ago
Police forcibly took the cadaver of the slain peasant activist Randall Echanis from the funeral parlor on Monday night and...
Headlines
fbfb
Former PhilHealth exec says he resigned out of 'delicadeza'
6 hours ago
"I believe that I am not fit to serve an agency of the government that is full of corruption and anomalies," former PhilHealth...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says he will go after erring PhilHealth officials
10 hours ago
In a speech late Monday, Duterte threatened officials who would be found involved in corruption and told those who are “innocent”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte thanks Russia for offer to supply COVID-19 vaccine
19 hours ago
Duterte said he was very happy that Russia would supply the vaccine "and they are not talking about any payment."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 minutes ago
Palace says it understands Thai newspaper for calling Philippines 'land of COVID'
By Alexis Romero | 14 minutes ago
Malacañang Tuesday linked a Thai newspaper headline calling the Philippines "land of COVID" to the supposed...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Hontiveros on PhilHealth controversy: Where is Duque in all this?
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"To what degree is Secretary Duque involved? Why is the secretary unscathed in all of this? [Since] 2001, Secretary Duque...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Guevarra: Police should explain transfer of Echanis' body without widow's consent
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
FLAG urged Guevarra to direct the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the extrajudicial killing of Echanis and...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Año: 50 barangay captains to be suspended amid probe into SAP 'misuse'
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Of the 50 village chiefs, 13 are from Metro Manila, 13 are from Ilocos region, 11 are from CALABRZON, ten are from Cagayan...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
2,987 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' total to 139,538
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
(Updated 4:50 p.m.) The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 734,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with