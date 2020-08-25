PNP mobilizes forces in response to Jolo twin bombings

MANILA, Philippines — The national police is mobilizing all available security forces in the aftermath of the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu that claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals.

Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, Bangsamoro PNP Regional Director, has also been directed by the chief of police to further intensify the conduct of checkpoints, police visibility patrols, and focused intelligence and law enforcement operations in close coordination with the military.

The incident, which the PNP tagged as the latest act of terrorism in the country, killed one PNP personnel, seven AFP personnel and six civilians.

It also wounded 72 others, including 6six PNP personnel, 18 AFP soldiers and 48 civilians.

The lone police casualty was identified as Senior Master Sergeant Joe Michael Langbis, a member of PNP Special Action Force.

The PNP public information office said in a statement that a follow-up report found that an improvised explosive device was detonated in front of Paradise Enterprises in Brgy. Walled City, Jolo, Sulu. The PNP also called on the public to provide any information to assist in identifying the suspects.

"We join the entire Filipino nation in strong condemnation of this senseless act of terror for whatever motive its perpetrators may have even during this time of pandemic", Gamboa expressed.

"While we express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased and sympathy to the wounded, we assure them of our keen resolve and commitment to bring to justice those responsible for this vicious attack", he added.

CHR calls on gov't to investigate bombings

In a statement, the Commission on Human Rights called on government to conduct investigations into the twin bombings, which it said "comes at a time when the country observes the International Humanitarian Law Month."

The commission added that it would also be forming a team to investigate the incident through it concerned regional office.

"The recent bombing in Jolo, Sulu is cruel and inhuman. No one should be made to suffer from such violence...We call on the government to investigate this incident and make perpetrators accountable for this crime in line with government’s obligation to uphold and protect human rights of all," the statement reads.

"We call out the perpetrators of this bombing for their blatant disregard for protection granted to civilians against such assaults...preserving human dignity is a shared responsibility and we, likewise, urge non-State parties to respect this call in defense of human rights."