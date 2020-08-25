PNP mobilizes forces in response to Jolo twin bombings

MANILA, Philippines — The national police is mobilizing all available security forces in the aftermath of the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu that claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals.
Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, Bangsamoro PNP Regional Director, has also been directed by the chief of police to further intensify the conduct of checkpoints, police visibility patrols, and focused intelligence and law enforcement operations in close coordination with the military.
The incident, which the PNP tagged as the latest act of terrorism in the country, killed one PNP personnel, seven AFP personnel and six civilians.
It also wounded 72 others, including 6six PNP personnel, 18 AFP soldiers and 48 civilians.
The lone police casualty was identified as Senior Master Sergeant Joe Michael Langbis, a member of PNP Special Action Force.
The PNP public information office said in a statement that a follow-up report found that an improvised explosive device was detonated in front of Paradise Enterprises in Brgy. Walled City, Jolo, Sulu. The PNP also called on the public to provide any information to assist in identifying the suspects.
"We join the entire Filipino nation in strong condemnation of this senseless act of terror for whatever motive its perpetrators may have even during this time of pandemic", Gamboa expressed.
"While we express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased and sympathy to the wounded, we assure them of our keen resolve and commitment to bring to justice those responsible for this vicious attack", he added.
CHR calls on gov't to investigate bombings
In a statement, the Commission on Human Rights called on government to conduct investigations into the twin bombings, which it said "comes at a time when the country observes the International Humanitarian Law Month."
The commission added that it would also be forming a team to investigate the incident through it concerned regional office.
"The recent bombing in Jolo, Sulu is cruel and inhuman. No one should be made to suffer from such violence...We call on the government to investigate this incident and make perpetrators accountable for this crime in line with government’s obligation to uphold and protect human rights of all," the statement reads.
"We call out the perpetrators of this bombing for their blatant disregard for protection granted to civilians against such assaults...preserving human dignity is a shared responsibility and we, likewise, urge non-State parties to respect this call in defense of human rights."
At least six casualties have been recorded following a huge explosion at the vicinity of Plaza Rizal in Jolo, Sulu on Monday noon, according to initial reports.
The Philippine Coast Guard declares a red alert over Southwestern Mindanao, including Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.
"PCG personnel in the region are augmenting the forces of the AFP and PNP in investigating the incident specifically in identifying its perpetrators, as well as in responding to casualties and in ensuring the safety of the residents against succeeding threats," the coast guard says.
"Moreover, PCG K9 units, safety inspectors, and patrol boat operators are directed to be extra vigilant in securing ports, harbors, and other waterways in the region. Several K9 units of the Coast Guard are also ready for deployment as soon as requested by the AFP."
Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, says the military, along with its counterparts, is still determining the details of the explosions in Jolo.
The 11th Infantry Division and the Joint Task Force Sulu have been placed on high alert after the incident.
"At the moment our troops on the ground are evacuating and providing treatment for the casualties while securing the area," Arevalo says in a statement.
"Akbayan joins the Filipino people in condemning the bombings in Sulu, whether they were perpetrated by terrorists who are taking advantage of the fatal shooting of AFP soldiers in the hands of rogue police elements or by unscrupulous groups that want to create a sense of chaos to justify a so-called revolutionary government or any other extreme state measure," Akbayan Chair Emerita Etta Rosales says in a press statement.
"We call on the government to quickly ensure the safety of our fellow Filipinos and our soldiers who are dutifully keeping the peace in the area," she also says.
"A swift and comprehensive investigation is in order to bring the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice."
Philippine Coast Guard commandant Adm. George Ursabia Jr. places coast guard's Southwestern Mindanao District under red alert following the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu.
The district covers Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan and Zamboanga, according to a report from The STAR.
Police General Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, directs regional police to secure the area and expedite the investigation of the twin explosions in Jolo, Sulu.
Initial reports sent to Camp Crame show that two explosions occurred at the vicinity of Paradise Food at Barangay Walled in Jolo and at the opposite road.
"As of now, number of victims were still unidentified while investigations are underway to possibly identify the suspect/s behind this incident," the PNP says in a statement.
