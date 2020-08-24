Twin explosions rock Jolo

MANILA, Philippines — Two explosions rocked Jolo, Sulu on Monday morning, the national police said.
Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said that the first explosion occurred at the vicinity of Paradise Food located at Barangay Walled, Jolo, Sulu, at the opposite road at around 11:53 a.m. and later again at 1 p.m. respectively on Monday.
The Jolo Municipal Police Station has deployed its personnel to evacuate the casualties and ensure the safety of other residents for other possible devices.
Speaking in an interview with DZBB Super Radyo, Banac also said that the police still did not have a definite number as to the casualties caused by the explosions.
"As of now, number of victims were still unidentified while investigations are underway to possibly identify the suspect/s behind this incident," he said.
A report by GMA News Online quotes Major General Corleto S. Vinluan Jr., AFP, Commander, 11th Infantry Division as saying that four civilians and five soldiers are already confirmed dead while 16 others were injured in the two blasts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
At least six casualties have been recorded following a huge explosion at the vicinity of Plaza Rizal in Jolo, Sulu on Monday noon, according to initial reports.
"Akbayan joins the Filipino people in condemning the bombings in Sulu, whether they were perpetrated by terrorists who are taking advantage of the fatal shooting of AFP soldiers in the hands of rogue police elements or by unscrupulous groups that want to create a sense of chaos to justify a so-called revolutionary government or any other extreme state measure," Akbayan Chair Emerita Etta Rosales says in a press statement.
"We call on the government to quickly ensure the safety of our fellow Filipinos and our soldiers who are dutifully keeping the peace in the area," she also says.
"A swift and comprehensive investigation is in order to bring the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice."
Philippine Coast Guard commandant Adm. George Ursabia Jr. places coast guard's Southwestern Mindanao District under red alert following the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu.
The district covers Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan and Zamboanga, according to a report from The STAR.
Police General Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, directs regional police to secure the area and expedite the investigation of the twin explosions in Jolo, Sulu.
Initial reports sent to Camp Crame show that two explosions occurred at the vicinity of Paradise Food at Barangay Walled in Jolo and at the opposite road.
"As of now, number of victims were still unidentified while investigations are underway to possibly identify the suspect/s behind this incident," the PNP says in a statement.
A second explosion was reported at the back of the Jolo Municipal Office, affecting the nearby hardware and restaurant, Sen. Richard Gordon says.
The Philippine Red Cross has coordinated with the local government unit and has pre-positioned blood supply for possible use.
"All nearby Red Cross chapters are already activated and on full alert," Gordon says on Twitter.
Sen. Richard Gordon says four soldiers and two civilians were killed after a motorcycle loaded with an improvised explosive device exploded beside a military truck in Brgy. Walled City, Jolo at around 11:58 a.m.
Gordon, Philippine Red Cross chairperson, says the humanitarian organization has treated one female civilian with an abrasion on her left foot.
The PRC has set up a first aid and welfare station in the area to provide assistance.
