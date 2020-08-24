Twin explosions rock Jolo

MANILA, Philippines — Two explosions rocked Jolo, Sulu on Monday morning, the national police said.

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said that the first explosion occurred at the vicinity of Paradise Food located at Barangay Walled, Jolo, Sulu, at the opposite road at around 11:53 a.m. and later again at 1 p.m. respectively on Monday.

The Jolo Municipal Police Station has deployed its personnel to evacuate the casualties and ensure the safety of other residents for other possible devices.

Speaking in an interview with DZBB Super Radyo, Banac also said that the police still did not have a definite number as to the casualties caused by the explosions.

"As of now, number of victims were still unidentified while investigations are underway to possibly identify the suspect/s behind this incident," he said.

A report by GMA News Online quotes Major General Corleto S. Vinluan Jr., AFP, Commander, 11th Infantry Division as saying that four civilians and five soldiers are already confirmed dead while 16 others were injured in the two blasts.

— Franco Luna

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.