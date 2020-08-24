#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Twin explosions rock Jolo
This satellite image shows Jolo, Sulu.
Google Maps
Twin explosions rock Jolo
(Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 2:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two explosions rocked Jolo, Sulu on Monday morning, the national police said. 

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said that the first explosion occurred at the vicinity of Paradise Food located at Barangay Walled, Jolo, Sulu, at the opposite road at around 11:53 a.m. and later again at 1 p.m. respectively on Monday.

The Jolo Municipal Police Station has deployed its personnel to evacuate the casualties and ensure the safety of other residents for other possible devices. 

Speaking in an interview with DZBB Super Radyo, Banac also said that the police still did not have a definite number as to the casualties caused by the explosions. 

"As of now, number of victims were still unidentified while investigations are underway to possibly identify the suspect/s behind this incident," he said.

A report by GMA News Online quotes Major General Corleto S. Vinluan Jr., AFP, Commander, 11th Infantry Division as saying that four civilians and five soldiers are already confirmed dead while 16 others were injured in the two blasts. 

— Franco Luna

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

BOMBING JOLO PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 24, 2020 - 3:08pm

At least six casualties have been recorded following a huge explosion at the vicinity of Plaza Rizal in Jolo, Sulu on Monday noon, according to initial reports.

August 24, 2020 - 3:08pm

"Akbayan joins the Filipino people in condemning the bombings in Sulu, whether they were perpetrated by terrorists who are taking advantage of the fatal shooting of AFP soldiers in the hands of rogue police elements or by unscrupulous groups that want to create a sense of chaos to justify a so-called revolutionary government or any other extreme state measure," Akbayan Chair Emerita Etta Rosales says in a press statement.

"We call on the government to quickly ensure the safety of our fellow Filipinos and our soldiers who are dutifully keeping the peace in the area," she also says.

"A swift and comprehensive investigation is in order to bring the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice."

August 24, 2020 - 2:18pm

Philippine Coast Guard commandant Adm. George Ursabia Jr. places coast guard's Southwestern Mindanao District under red alert following the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu.

The district covers Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan and Zamboanga, according to a report from The STAR.

August 24, 2020 - 2:02pm

Police General Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, directs regional police to secure the area and expedite the investigation of the twin explosions in Jolo, Sulu.

Initial reports sent to Camp Crame show that two explosions occurred at the vicinity of Paradise Food at Barangay Walled in Jolo and at the opposite road.

"As of now, number of victims were still unidentified while investigations are underway to possibly identify the suspect/s behind this incident," the PNP says in a statement.

August 24, 2020 - 1:52pm

A second explosion was reported at the back of the Jolo Municipal Office, affecting the nearby hardware and restaurant, Sen. Richard Gordon says.

The Philippine Red Cross has coordinated with the local government unit and has pre-positioned blood supply for possible use.

"All nearby Red Cross chapters are already activated and on full alert," Gordon says on Twitter.

August 24, 2020 - 1:50pm

Sen. Richard Gordon says four soldiers and two civilians were killed after a motorcycle loaded with an improvised explosive device exploded beside a military truck in Brgy. Walled City, Jolo at around 11:58 a.m.

Gordon, Philippine Red Cross chairperson, says the humanitarian organization has treated one female civilian with an abrasion on her left foot.

The PRC has set up a first aid and welfare station in the area to provide assistance.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PRC: DOH to blame for virus spread
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross has attributed the spread of COVID-19 in communities and households to the Department of Health (DOH)’s...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
7 hours ago
Headlines
PhilHealth execom is real ‘mafia’ – Ping
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
The Senate is set to release this week its report on the alleged multibillion-peso anomalies at the Philippine Health Insurance...
Headlines
fbfb
China urges Philippines to stop 'provocations' in West Philippine Sea
1 day ago
"The Philippines infringes on China’s sovereignty and security by sending military aircraft into air space adjacent...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally correction reveals 4,377 fewer cases
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Over 4,000 cases have been removed from the Department of Health official tally of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
DepEd says 748 of its personnel, learners tested positive for COVID-19
5 hours ago
According to Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua, of the 748 who were infected as of August 18, 268 are learners, 311 are...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
House to ratify Bayanihan bill today
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Amid the squabbling, the House of Representatives is expected to ratify today the final version of the bicameral conference...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
COVID-19 positive returning Pinoys hit 5,742
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The number of returning overseas Filipinos who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 jumped to 5,742, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Recruiters want deployment ban on health workers lifted
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Insisting the country has no shortage of healthcare workers, the local recruitment industry yesterday pressed anew for the...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
PNP will ‘never’ back revolutionary government
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will be monitoring groups pushing for the establishment of a revolutionary government, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with