#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Casualty count from Jolo blasts reaches 14 killed, 75 wounded
A Philippine Red Cross volunteer treats a man injured in the August 24,2020 bombings in Jolo, Sulu
Philippine Red Cross, release
Casualty count from Jolo blasts reaches 14 killed, 75 wounded
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 9:45pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The casualty count in separate bombing attacks on the same street in Jolo, Sulu believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group has increased to 14 killed and 75 others wounded, according to officials.

This, as Joint Task Force Sulu and the Jolo local government placed metro Jolo under lockdown to prevent further casualties and possible attacks by the terror group, according to Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief.

The latest fatality figures include seven soldiers, a police Special Action Force commando, and six civilians. The wounded include 21 soldiers, three Jolo police personnel, three SAF personnel, and 48 civilians, according to Col. Rafael Abundabar, Wesmincom spokesman.

At least six soldiers, four civilians and a SAF trooper were among the initial casualties reported in the the first explosion near the Paradise Food Plaza along Serantes Street in Barangay Walled City, Jolo about 11:53 a.m.

An hour later, a woman in a burka and whom a soldier prevented from getting closer to troops responding to the first blast detonated a second bomb, authorities saod.

Sonny Abbing, provincial information officer, said 37 of the injured civilian were brought to the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) while 11 others were brought to the provincial hospital.

He said at least 24 have been admitted to hospitals because of their injuries.

JOLO SULU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Twin explosions rock Jolo
By Roel PareÃ±o | 8 hours ago
"As of now, number of victims were still unidentified while investigations are underway to possibly identify the suspect/s...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 194,252 as deaths surpass 3,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Coronavirus infections soared past 23 million globally with at least 807,000 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
PRC: DOH to blame for virus spread
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross has attributed the spread of COVID-19 in communities and households to the Department of Health (DOH)’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators slam group's call for revolutionary government amid COVID-19 crisis
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
"RevGov will not flatten the (COVID-19) curve," Sen. Nancy Binay said.
Headlines
fbfb
At press briefing, Roque apologizes to Duterte for 'perpetual isolation' comment
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Monday said he misspoke when he told the public last week that President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Paralegal nabbed when cops took Echanis' body tests positive for COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Anakpawis party-list paralegal Paolo Colabres, who was arrested and charged while guarding over the body of slain peasant...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace: No 'clear and present danger' in call for revolutionary government
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"It does not enjoy support from the government right now but private individuals can express their views."
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace: Military flights over West Philippine Sea will continue despite China statement
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
China has also asked the Philippines to "immediately stop illegal provocations” and insisted that its actions in Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
People refusing COVID-19 swab tests may face sanctions — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Republic Act 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Robredo urges more aid for businesses, laid-off workers in pandemic response
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"We don't know how long the situation will last, [and] we're even blamed for the deaths, for being pasaway...this is our reality....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with