Casualty count from Jolo blasts reaches 14 killed, 75 wounded

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The casualty count in separate bombing attacks on the same street in Jolo, Sulu believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group has increased to 14 killed and 75 others wounded, according to officials.

This, as Joint Task Force Sulu and the Jolo local government placed metro Jolo under lockdown to prevent further casualties and possible attacks by the terror group, according to Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief.

The latest fatality figures include seven soldiers, a police Special Action Force commando, and six civilians. The wounded include 21 soldiers, three Jolo police personnel, three SAF personnel, and 48 civilians, according to Col. Rafael Abundabar, Wesmincom spokesman.

At least six soldiers, four civilians and a SAF trooper were among the initial casualties reported in the the first explosion near the Paradise Food Plaza along Serantes Street in Barangay Walled City, Jolo about 11:53 a.m.

An hour later, a woman in a burka and whom a soldier prevented from getting closer to troops responding to the first blast detonated a second bomb, authorities saod.

Sonny Abbing, provincial information officer, said 37 of the injured civilian were brought to the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) while 11 others were brought to the provincial hospital.

He said at least 24 have been admitted to hospitals because of their injuries.