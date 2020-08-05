PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Stranded commuters are seen at Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City during the implementation of modified enhanced community quarantine on August 4, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines adds 3,462 new COVID-19 cases; total climbs past 115,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:08 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded another huge increase in coronavirus infections Wednesday, taking the country’s caseload past the 115,000-mark.

The Department of Health logged 3,462 new COVID-19 infections, with outbreak epicenter Metro Manila responsible for 70% of the additional cases. Laguna had 105 new cases, Rizal had 101, Cavite had 73 and Cebu province had 62. 

To date, the novel coronavirus has sickened 115,980 people in the country. 

The day before, the Philippines reported 6,352 additional COVID-19 infections—the biggest single-day increase in the country so far. 

The number of cases has grown exponentially since the government eased movement restrictions in June, piling pressure on health workers who warned over the weekend the country was losing its battle against the health crisis.

This prompted the government to reimpose tough stay-at-home restrictions in Metro Manila and the province of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite.

The number of active cases or patients who are currently ill was at 47,587. Some 91% were mild cases, while 7% were asymptomatic. 

The DOH also reported that recoveries increased to 66,270 after 222 more people were given clean bill of health. Total recoveries accounted for 57% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,123.

Seventy-five duplicates were removed from the total case count.

Some 1.527 million people have been tested so far for coronavirus in the country. 

Global infections passed 18.54 million, with 700,714 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 5, 2020 - 4:28pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

August 5, 2020 - 4:28pm

The Department of Health reports 3,462 additional cases of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 115,980.

222 more people recovered while nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19. 

August 5, 2020 - 3:37pm

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 700,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0655 GMT on Wednesday.

A total of 700,489 deaths have been recorded, out of 18,547,833 cases, of whom 10,889,745 have recovered.

Almost half of the deaths reported worldwide were in the four worst hit countries: the United States (156,806), Brazil (95,819), Mexico (48,869) and Britain (46,299).

The number of deaths from COVID-19 has doubled since May 26, and some 100,000 fatalities have been registered in just under three weeks. — AFP

August 5, 2020 - 9:02am

The US adds 1,302 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economy also adds 53,847 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The US has now recorded 4,765,170 total cases with 156,668 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world. — AFP

August 4, 2020 - 7:27pm

Global police body Interpol warned Monday of an "alarming" rate of cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with criminals taking advantage of people working from home to target major institutions.

An assessment by the Lyon-based organisation found a "significant target shift" by criminals from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical infrastructure.

"Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks at an alarming pace, exploiting the fear and uncertainty caused by the unstable social and economic situation created by COVID-19," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock. 

"The increased online dependency for people around the world is also creating new opportunities, with many businesses and individuals not ensuring their cyberdefences are up to date," he added. — AFP

August 4, 2020 - 4:42pm

The Department of Health reports 6,352 additional cases of the coronavirus disease. This raises the total number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines to 112,593.

There are currently 44,429 active cases in the country. 240 patients have recovered and 11 more died from the deadly virus.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 Filipinos killed, 8 injured in Lebanon blasts
8 hours ago
(Updated) Two Filipinos have been reported killed while eight others were injured following two powerful explosions in Beirut,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte bans Philippines from joining naval exercises in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"President Rodrigo Duterte has a standing order to us, to me, that we should not involve ourselves in naval exercises in the...
Headlines
fbfb
We can’t afford extended MECQ – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
The economy cannot afford an extension beyond Aug.18 of the current modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines loses opportunity to improve capabilities in opting out of South China Sea drills — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
Lawyer Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, said...
Headlines
fbfb
‘PhilHealth mafia pocketed P15 billion ’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have allegedly pocketed some P15 billion in funds through anomalous transactions,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Task force sends out more cops, claims 'continuous defiance' of MECQ rules
By Franco Luna | 20 minutes ago
“This kind of behavior under a pandemic situation should not be tolerated and must immediately be addressed because...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOJ sees no impediments to return of death penalty, wary of letting kids watch executions
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The revival of the death penalty is within the powers of the Congress and is allowed by the Constitution, Justice Assistant...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte won't fire PhilHealth chief until he has evidence of corruption — Malacañang
1 hour ago
Despite the allegations of fraud swirling around Philippine Health Insurance Corp. amid the COVID-19 crisis, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
New Zealand's two new COVID-19 cases are travelers from Philippines — health ministry
1 hour ago
The country’s Ministry of Health said the two patients are in isolation facilities and arrived in New Zealand from the...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
BuCor: Convicted ex-congressman Ecleo to be sent to Bilibid
2 hours ago
Convict Ruben Ecleo Jr., a former Dinagat Islands congressman, will be transferred to the New Bilbid Prison on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with