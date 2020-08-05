Philippines adds 3,462 new COVID-19 cases; total climbs past 115,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:08 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded another huge increase in coronavirus infections Wednesday, taking the country’s caseload past the 115,000-mark.
The Department of Health logged 3,462 new COVID-19 infections, with outbreak epicenter Metro Manila responsible for 70% of the additional cases. Laguna had 105 new cases, Rizal had 101, Cavite had 73 and Cebu province had 62.
To date, the novel coronavirus has sickened 115,980 people in the country.
The day before, the Philippines reported 6,352 additional COVID-19 infections—the biggest single-day increase in the country so far.
The number of cases has grown exponentially since the government eased movement restrictions in June, piling pressure on health workers who warned over the weekend the country was losing its battle against the health crisis.
This prompted the government to reimpose tough stay-at-home restrictions in Metro Manila and the province of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite.
The number of active cases or patients who are currently ill was at 47,587. Some 91% were mild cases, while 7% were asymptomatic.
The DOH also reported that recoveries increased to 66,270 after 222 more people were given clean bill of health. Total recoveries accounted for 57% of the country’s confirmed cases.
But nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,123.
Seventy-five duplicates were removed from the total case count.
Some 1.527 million people have been tested so far for coronavirus in the country.
Global infections passed 18.54 million, with 700,714 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health reports 3,462 additional cases of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 115,980.
222 more people recovered while nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 700,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0655 GMT on Wednesday.
A total of 700,489 deaths have been recorded, out of 18,547,833 cases, of whom 10,889,745 have recovered.
Almost half of the deaths reported worldwide were in the four worst hit countries: the United States (156,806), Brazil (95,819), Mexico (48,869) and Britain (46,299).
The number of deaths from COVID-19 has doubled since May 26, and some 100,000 fatalities have been registered in just under three weeks. — AFP
The US adds 1,302 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The world's largest economy also adds 53,847 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).
The US has now recorded 4,765,170 total cases with 156,668 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world. — AFP
Global police body Interpol warned Monday of an "alarming" rate of cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with criminals taking advantage of people working from home to target major institutions.
An assessment by the Lyon-based organisation found a "significant target shift" by criminals from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical infrastructure.
"Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks at an alarming pace, exploiting the fear and uncertainty caused by the unstable social and economic situation created by COVID-19," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.
"The increased online dependency for people around the world is also creating new opportunities, with many businesses and individuals not ensuring their cyberdefences are up to date," he added. — AFP
The Department of Health reports 6,352 additional cases of the coronavirus disease. This raises the total number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines to 112,593.
There are currently 44,429 active cases in the country. 240 patients have recovered and 11 more died from the deadly virus.
- Latest
- Trending