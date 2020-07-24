PHILSTAR VIDEOS
This undated photo shows Sen. Panfilo Lacson.
PRIB/Alberto Calvelo, File photo
Senate to probe corruption, mismanagement allegations vs PhilHealth — Lacson
(Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday announced that an investigation into what he called the "unabated corruption and mismanagement" of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. would be one of the top priorities for the upper chamber this coming week.

"I am now drafting a resolution calling for a Senate Committee of the Whole inquiry. As expressed by [Senate President Tito] Sotto to me last night, this inquiry will be one of the Senate's top agenda after our session resumes on Monday," Lacson said.

This announcement follows reports of three of the state-run agency's officials tendering their resignations, among them was anti-fraud officer Thorsson Keith who cited "widespread corruption" in the agency as one of his reasons.

PhilHealth Head Executive Assistant Etrobal Laborte was also one of the officials who resigned while the third one has yet to be named.

"That such corruption occurred amid the COVID-19 crisis makes it more disgusting and abominable," Lacson said.

The senator also flagged allegations that came to light during a "reported shouting match...between the PhilHealth president and some board members involving almost P1 billion worth of questionable transactions, including a total overprice of P98 million."

He added that "there is urgency that the Senate has to act on the matter immediately, as part of its oversight mandate, having passed the Universal Health Law."

Last month, Malacañang slammed PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales for his slow implementation of the UHC law and for "failing to cleanup the agency" following allegations of corruption. — Bella Perez-Rubio

