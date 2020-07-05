PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Task force looks to 2018 'anti-tambay' campaign for COVID-19 fight
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2020 - 4:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The quarantine enforcement arm of the government's coronavirus task force is looking at tightening enforcement of local ordinances—including bans on loitering, drinking and smoking—to further clamp down on quarantine violators, it said Sunday.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, Joint Task Force COVID Shield—composed of the national police, military, coast guard, and fire protection bureau—said it "sees discipline-based and local ordinances such as anti-loitering and ban on smoking and drinking session alongside the streets in the communities as an effective tool" to fight the coronavirus. 

“On the part of the JTF COVID Shield, we believe that these disciplinary measures using existing local ordinances against these kinds of offenses will reinforce the implementation of our quarantine rules,” said Eleazar.

Eleazar's statement comes after weeks of justifying the deployment of 150 Special Action Force police commandos equipped with drones and armored vehicles—an initiative he earlier insisted was part and parcel of the administration's medical solution against the microscopic pathogen and was a necessary move to curb its spread. 

RELATED: Gov't said Filipinos are 'pasaway' and violate quarantine, but data show otherwise | Government banks on 'discipline' as likely shift to GCQ nears | 'War' narrative in COVID-19 crisis fails to empower Filipinos, groups say

But deflecting the blame of lapses in decision making to the public's supposed lack of discipline in following quarantine rules has long been a pattern of behavior among government officials despite data and surveys showing otherwise. 

“We believe that we can use this strategy against COVID-19 especially that we have been receiving complaints and observations about some of our kababayan who start to become complacent after some of the quarantine rules were eased,” Eleazar pressed in his most recent statement. 

Anti-loitering crackdown 

Though the crime volume in Metro Manila went down according to the JTF's figures, reports of abuse against detainees and quarantine violators were plentiful at the onset of the enhanced community quarantine. Some were made to sit in the sun or squeeze into tight cages with other supposed violators, effectively doing away with the very social distancing protocols they allegedly violated. 

The alleged breaches of quarantine rules showed shades of President Rodrigo Duterte's 2018 crackdown on loitering in the streets, when some 8,000 people were arrested just for being in public as part of a supposed "crime prevention program."

Most of them did not have formal charges. 

Eleazar, who was director of the Metro Manila police office then, said that cops only "accosted" suspects rather than actually arresting them. In his statement Sunday, the PNP deputy chief for operations called the 2018 crackdown "effective in forcing local residents to be disciplined and responsible which eventually resulted in the significant reduction of crime rate in the metropolis."

“Through the intensified police visibility and strategic deployment, coupled with cooperation of barangay enforcers, we were able to impose discipline metrowide which eventually elicited positive results on crime statistics,” he added.

In an earlier statement, Phelim Kine, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch said: “The Philippine National Police are again demonstrating their preference for wielding fear, intimidation, and arbitrary arrest to target vulnerable communities rather than respect for the rule of law.

The Philippine government should protect the basic rights of all Filipinos rather than let the police demolish them on the pretext of a ‘crime prevention’ campaign."

Why does this matter?

As it is, warrantless arrests and overzealous law enforcement have already been common over the months-long COVID-19 quarantine, with cops oft citing social distancing reasons when arresting protestors. 

RELATED: 11 activists protesting enactment of Anti-Terrorism Law arrested in Cabuyao | Arrests amid pandemic violate government's own health, safety guidelines — CHR

Victims' and witnesses' accounts often paint a picture of aggressively cops who do not read their Miranda rights nor inform them of the charges for their arrest, both part of standard operating procedure that cops are required to do when conducting arrests.

With the signing of the Anti-Terror Bill—which authorizes the warrantless detention of people suspected of being terrorists for up to 24 days without formal charges—the door is left wide open for the same kind of crackdown to happen again if enforcement authorities are indeed looking at "discipline-based" ordinances as a "tool" to detain violators of quarantine rules. 

And according to Eleazar, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, the chief of the PNP, "has already given a go-signal for the strict implementation of the local ordinances through a memorandum."

At the beginning of the enhanced community quarantine, President Rodrigo Duterte warned the public, particularly students, that anybody caught loitering could be arrested.

"I do not want anybody to interfere in your enjoyment. Ayaw ko na masita kayo ng police at military. It could be messy. Itong mga police at military, they have their orders to enforce," he said. 

DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD JTF CV SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NAIA-3 set to resume international operations on July 8
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 will resume international operations beginning July 8, the Manila International...
Headlines
fbfb
Revenge not the answer: Duterte asks military for calm over soldier deaths
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte appealed for sobriety Friday night from the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, following a shooting...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines nearly 42,000 with 1,494 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
(Update 1, 5:21 p.m.) More than 10.7 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 517,000 deaths, have been logged globally...
Headlines
fbfb
Terror law faces first SC challenge
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Less than 24 hours after its enactment into law, protests and denunciation deluged the Anti-Terror Act, with lawyers and civic...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP assures public: No abuse of anti-terror law
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that law enforcers would not abuse the controversial Anti-Terror...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Dela Rosa promises impartiality in probe into Jolo shooting where 4 soldiers died
A few seconds ago
"You can expect that we will do a fair and impartial investigation. Don’t assume that just because I was a chief of...
Headlines
fbfb
53 minutes ago
Palace: Up to SC to decide on legal challenge to Anti-Terrorism Law
By Alexis Romero | 53 minutes ago
"(We) will allow (the) court to decide. (I) can't comment because of sub judice rule," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
CHR reminds government of vow to uphold rights amid Anti-Terrorism Law
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"With the law’s passage, CHR will hold on to the government’s commitment, alongside the sponsors and advocates...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Bangsamoro hopes for representation in Anti-Terrorism Council
By Jonathan de Santos | 7 hours ago
"Rest assured that we will support the implementation of the law and commit to continue the conversation within the Bangsamoro,...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
DOH to monitor long-term effects on COVID infected
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health is closely evaluating the long-term effects of coronavirus disease 2019 on those who got infected,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with