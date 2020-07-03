PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A protester holding a rainbow flag and placard stands next to policemen during a gay pride march near Malacanang palace in Manila on June 26, 2020. The protest was held amid a ban on public gatherings as a general community quarantine is in effect to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The protesters, members of an LGBT group, raised concerns over the plight of the LGBTQ+ community amid the pandemic and also voiced opposition to a proposed law that they alleged gives the state greater powers to crush both terrorism as well as legitimate dissent.
AFP
Arrests amid pandemic violate government's own health, safety guidelines — CHR
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Friday expressed concern that the arrests made by police amid the novel coronavirus pandemic "appear to violate the government's own health and safety guidelines."

The commission said that physical distancing guidelines, in particular, seem to be disregarded during arrests.

"We urge the law enforcers to adhere to government’s own health protocols and serve as good examples for the rest of the citizens to follow," the commission's spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said.

"At the same time, this reminder comes at a time when the Philippine National Police also notes a rise in the case of police officers testing positive for [COVID-19]. It would then be to the benefit of our police officers to help curb the trend of possible more infections by being more conscious of their actions," De Guia added.

The PNP on Friday logged a total of 754 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of nine among its officers.

Sen. Nancy Binay on Thursday made similar overtures to the national police, urging the agency to train its personnel on the correct situational handling of cases, particularly in terms of health measures that are expected to be strictly observed.

"The PNP should look at how their staff can avoid COVID-19 even those they encounter. Not just in patrol cars or in the precincts. What should be their protocol to keep everyone safe in the new normal," Binay said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Cases of police personnel violating protocols have been piling up amid the enforcement of community quarantine in the country. 

Binay added that "for some reason, the police have become over-zealous in enforcing public health directions to the point that they have put to risk the health of people, and [violate their] basic rights."

RELATED: 'By the book': A look at quarantine incidents and police operational procedures | Students allege harassment, procedural violations in Iligan City protest arrests

'Overzealous' arrests and 'disproportionate' punishments

Data from the quarantine enforcement arm of the government's coronavirus task force showed that 211,064 quarantine or curfew violators have been apprehended since the country was put under a coronavirus-induced lockdown in mid-March. Of these, a total of 64,515 were arrested.

Police on Sunday arrested 113 people for violating social distancing rules in a Makati bar. 

On June 26, cops arrested 20 protesters during a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community-organized protest against the controversial anti-terror bill along Mendiola Street, Manila.

Despite the protesters’ observation of social distancing protocols at Mendiola as seen in photos uploaded online, police apprehended the "Pride 20" and subsequently held them at the Manila Police District headquarters.

Three of the arrested were quickly released since they were minors but 17 spent days under police custody.

Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan party-list) [slammed the arrests], saying the right to peaceful assembly is not suspended during public health emergencies.

The Commission on Human Rights made a similar statement on June 10, saying authorities cannot “halt fundamental rights including freedom of peaceful assembly and activism” even amid community quarantine.

On Independence Day, 13 student protesters were arrested in Iligan City. They claimed that police had originally given them the go signal to continue with their program but later arrested them after the protest without reading out their miranda rights.

On June 5, police arrested seven activists and a bystander at the University of the Philippines in Cebu City during an anti-terrorism bill rally. A trial court judge ordered their release three days later.

On June 6, police arrested six jeepney drivers—dubbed as “Piston 6”—after a “Balik Pasada” protest led by transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston). Four drivers walked free on June 8 while the remaining two were released on June 9.

Two of the six jeepney drivers, who were detained, soon after tested positive for COVID-19.

"The PNP must take steps in dealing with low-level offenses in its public health response. Don't be excessive to the extent that you need to arrest someone not wearing a mask, or just taking a video or expressing how they feel. People are disproportionately punished while some violators are absolved," Binay said.

The likes of Sen. Koko Pimentel and Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, face separate raps for breaching quarantine rules themselves, while the latter has gone as far as urging the public to "move on" from the incident after issuing an apology while also denying his wrongdoing.

Sinas in June sacked five police officers for similarly violating quarantine rules.

Another PNP official is currently facing an investigation after bypassing a checkpoint in Borongan, Eastern Samar. — with reports from Franco Luna

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pentagon: China military exercises will 'further destabilize' South China Sea
9 hours ago
The Pentagon said Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked: Compel government to conduct mass testing, release accurate COVID-19 data
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
(Updated) Former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and ten others filed a Petition for Mandamus on Friday before the...
Headlines
fbfb
Still no going home for 127,000 stranded
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
At least 127,000 locally stranded individuals in Metro Manila are still waiting to be sent home to the provinces following...
Headlines
fbfb
Hiring of 10,000 teachers ongoing
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education is pushing through with the hiring of 10,000 new mentors as it pursues its learning continuity...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace on Duterte’s 4 years in office: A great performance
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Despite the controversies that hounded his administration, President Duterte delivered a “great performance” in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Ateneo, La Salle leaders renew call to junk anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The heads of some of the biggest Catholic educational institutions in the country issued another joint statement Friday,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Salons, barber shops no longer limited to basic hair cutting services — COVID-19 task force
3 hours ago
"The [Department of Trade and Industry] will release guidelines for the gradual resumption of services allowed by minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DILG: Nothing wrong with Roque's swim with dolphins
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Roque made waves on social media when photos of him swimming with dolphins were posted on the Facebook page of Ocean Adventure...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
UN rapporteurs flag anti-terrorism bill for chilling effect on humanitarian assistance
6 hours ago
The UN experts stressed that compliance with human rights treaties “are complementary and mutually reinforcing goals...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
COVID-19 task force approves plan to bolster national testing
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday said the new testing strategy aims to exponentially increase the number of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with