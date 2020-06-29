PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows Super Radyo dzBB reporter Mark Makalalad doing a live traffic report.
Mark Gene Makalalad on Facebook
No rule against taking photos, videos in public — PNP chief
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Outside cases of national security, members of the public—media or otherwise—are not prohibited from taking photographs or videos in public places, and officers of the national police are reminded to practice maximum tolerance when dealing with anyone doing so, the chief of the Philippine National Police said. 

This comes after Super Radyo dzBB reporter Mark Makalalad last week reported that he was accosted and later intimidated by four uniformed officers after taping a live traffic report. One of the men told him: "Baka kasi kalaban ka (You might have been one of the enemy)."

At Monday morning's press briefing, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, said in a mix of English and Filipino: "I directed the Joint Task Force COVID Shield last week first, let us remind our people when is maximum tolerance [actually] maximum? We should deal with it in every situation, first and foremost."

"We should also remind our personnel just when someone isn't allowed to record a video. That should be clear. The way I see it, if the video isn't involved in national security, which is also very broad actually, and it doesn't violate private rights...then everybody is authorized to get video. So that is the general rule," he added.

Friday's Pride March in Mendiola, Manila also saw police elements attempting to arrest an intern at independent news group Manila Today. This came after 20 protesters were arrested despite holding a peaceful protest and observing social distancing. 

Both cases have been condemned by press and media groups and rights organizations. That same day, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines reminded the national police in a statement that there is no law prohibiting anyone from taking photos or videos in public places and of public events.

"Let us not pertain to specific classes or members of society. So if [the video] is not a possible breach of national security and then second, taking it is not violative of private rights, then anybody is allowed to get video, whether he is with the media or not because freedom of expression still exists in the Philippines," Gamboa said.

'Wake up call'

According to Makalalad, the officers told him to ask for permission first before recording videos of the sort in the area, which he questioned.

They then admitted it was not actually an official directive.  

After Makalalad's account was shared on social media, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said: "Definitely, we have no policy that requires media to ask prior permission from PNP to do live report in public places. The PNP treats media as an ally and partner in the maintenance of peace and order and will always uphold the freedom of the press."

The PNP's Directorate for Police Community Relations, though, was careful to point out: "Clearly, that statement is not from the PNP as an organization."

For his part, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, referred to the incident as a "wake up call again for our personnel on the ground."

Police Col. Restituto Arcangel, chief of Marikina City Police, said in a separate statement that the reporter was simply approached by two cops and two marines so they could ask him who he was and why he was taking pictures of the area where troops were deployed.

"I don’t think our troops did something inappropriate considering the circumstances. They just didn't recognize Mark Makalalad because he wasn't in uniform, didn't have an ID, they didn't see the media mark on his vehicle, and Mark was only using a cellphone and not a usual camera typically used by the media," he said. 

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara on tuob: Follow doctors’ orders
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has called on Davao residents to follow doctors’ advice in the effort to prevent and treat...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
5 hours ago
Headlines
DILG: Metro Manila unlikely to shift to more lenient quarantine
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Expect no easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila by the end of the month, the Department of the Interior and Local...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG working on mass testing for LSIs
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is still ironing out new protocols for the testing of locally stranded...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors in remote barrios protest sudden reassignment to Cebu City
19 hours ago
"The absence of proper communication, justifying the temporary reassignment of rural health physicians serving in Geographically...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
WHO: Philippines COVID-19 cases rising fastest in region
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has the fastest increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the Western Pacific, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Pigs culled due to ASF hit 300,000 mark
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
African swine fever continues to spread in the country, with culled pigs breaching the 300,000 level even as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Privacy body sets distance learning guidelines
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission is working closely with various universities and colleges to draw up a code of conduct that...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Government, farmers’ groups sign agreement addressing hunger
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Government agencies and farmers’ groups have signed an agreement that seeks to address hunger by increasing the income...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Funds for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 budget’
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano gave assurances yesterday that the House of Representatives will allocate funds in the proposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with