20 arrested at Pride march against anti-terror bill in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty protesters were arrested on Friday during a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community-organized protest against the controversial anti-terror bill in Mendiola Street, Manila.
This was confirmed by Manila Police District (MPD) spokesperson Carlo Manuel to GMA News.
The group Karapatan in a statement said 20 individuals from groups Bahaghari, Gabriela and the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, were arrested — 13 of whom are members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Bahaghari also confirmed that Rey Valmores-Salinas, the group's campaign spokesperson, was among those arrested.
In a video posted by Twitter user JL Javier, police are seen refusing to answer the media when asked which quarantine guidelines were violated by the protestors being arrested.
Inaresto ng mga pulis ‘yung mga nagrarally sa Mendiola galing sa @Bahaghari_Natl at iba pang organisasyon kahit walang masabing violation. pic.twitter.com/Kk7qvcWKVw— JL #OUSTDUTERTE (@jltjavier) June 26, 2020
"They were not informed of any charges when they were accosted. What a way to commemorate pride in [the Philippines, national police!]" Karapatan Secreteray Cristina Palabay said.
MPD Chief Police Brig. Gen. Rolly Miranda later told GMA News that the protesters were arrested for not having a rally permit and for violating general community quarantine (GCQ) guidelines.
Bahaghari said in a tweet that they were complying with social distancing and minimum health standards issued by the government against COVID-19.
Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago slammed the arrests, saying the right to peaceful assembly is not suspended during public health emergencies.
The Commission on Human Rights made a similar statement on June 10, saying authorities cannot “halt fundamental rights including freedom of peaceful assembly and activism” even amid community quarantine.
Police also attempted to arrest an intern of independent news group Manila Today who was covering the protest.
The College Editors Guild of the Philipines (CEGP) said cops also took protesters' car keys.
PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac told PSN that they are monitoring reports on the incident from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).
Palabay in a statement pointed out that today’s arrests were "not the first time that the police and other law enforcement officials attacked the LGBTQ+ community under the guise of enforcing lockdown measures."
She was reffering to an incident reported by Rappler, wherein three members of LGBTQ+ community in Brgy. Pandacaqui in Mexico, Pampanga were ordered to kiss each other and to inappropriately dance in front of a minor for violating the city’s curfew.
President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.
Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima says Filipinos are not being “disinformed” about the dangers of the Anti-Terrorism Bill but are simply "waking up."
"Did the main proponents of the bill, and Malacañang, misread or miscalculate the public pulse? Perhaps, they saw in the current crisis situation a “strategic” opportunity to push for such a draconian measure, thinking that people are too preoccupied and overburdened by COVID-related concerns and challenges; they are under too much mental, physical and economic duress to care about other issues, let alone to resist," De Lima says.
"The proponents must think again, and rethink their hardline position. Congress should stop the enrolment of this Terror Bill and return it to the respective chambers for further evaluation," she adds.
The Palace has received the enrolled, or final, copy of the anti-terrorism bill, GMA News' Joseph Morong reports.
This, despite around a dozen members of the House saying they were withdrawing their 'Yes' votes or that they never voted in favor of the bill, which was passed last week.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says Malacañang has yet to receive the final version of the controversial anti-terrorism for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.
UP Diliman, through its Executive Council, says it "unequivocally opposes the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 that is awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte."
"Because UP is the national university, the country’s urgent concerns are the university’s concerns. These include policies and laws that are deleterious to our people’s rights and welfare. It is in this context that we are compelled to take a stand on the Anti-Terrorism Act," it also says.
The university said that "rather than [eliminating] terrorism by addressing its root causes, the Act will merely embolden law enforcement agencies in disregarding constitutionally protected human rights."
"While we have witnessed heroism and kindness from many of our government workers during the pandemic, we are however, deeply troubled by stories of arrests and unlawful detention of critics of the Act."
Sen. Panfilo Lacson subtweets lawmakers at the House of Representatives who are withdrawing support of the anti-terrorism bill, which the chamber passed on third and final reading last week.
"Ano ang tawag sa mambabatas na bumoto ng pabor sa isang panukalang batas na hindi muna niya binasa at pagkatapos ay umatras sa pagsuporta sa parehong panukalang batas nang hindi pa rin niya binabasa?" he says.
(What do you call a lawmaker who votes in favor of a bill without reading it first, and then withdraws support for it, still without reading it?)
