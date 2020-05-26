COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Elite policemen patrol a market while people shop during a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Metro Manila mayors back shift to GCQ on June 1
(Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 8:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 17 mayors of the National Capital Region, members of the policy-making Metro Manila Council, will formally recommend shifting to a General Community Quarantine from June 1.

The STAR quotes Metro Manila Deevelopment Authority general manager Jojo Garcia as saying the mayors reached the agreement in their meeting on Tuesday night.

Although the MMC can propose the shift to a more relaxed GCQ, this is still subject to approval by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Palace said Tuesday that the IATF may decide by Wednesday on whether to move Metro Manila to GCQ.

Under GCQ, mayors will have the authority to lockdown barangays or areas with a concentration of COVID-19 cases. The smaller-scale localized lockdowns are seen as a way to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease without overly disrupting the economy.

This is a developing story

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUA­RANTINE METRO MANILA METRO MANILA COUNCIL MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
