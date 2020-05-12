What is modified, enhanced, general quarantine? Here's how to tell the difference

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday announced the easing of quarantine guidelines over some areas as the country continues to contain the spread of the coronavirus contagion.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that from May 16 to 31, Metro Manila, Cebu City and the province of Laguna are placed “modified enhanced community quarantine.”

The Palace, following recommendations from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, meanwhile placed several areas under General Community Quarantine.

Minimum public health standards shall be complied with all the time in all areas.

Here are the differences in protocols in these classifications:

Enhanced Community Quarantine – This is hoisted over areas deemed as “critical zone,” or those with more than 20 cases for every 100,000 population.

No movement regardless of age and health status

Minimal economic activity except for utility services (ie. food, power, water etc. and critical economic sector

No transportation activity except for utility services

No physical classes

Modified ECQ – Areas with cases from one to 19, per 100,000 population, deemed “containment zone” are placed under this classification.

Limited movement within zone for obtaining essential services and work

Operation of selected manufacturing and processing plants up to maximum of 50% workforce. Roque said they will finalize these industries and may be announced later Tuesday or Wednesday.

Limited transporting services for essential goods and services

No physical classes at all levels

General Community Quarantine – This is for localities classified as “buffer zone,” or those “without cases but contiguous with localities with cases.”

Limited movement to services and work within Buffer Zone and Outside Buffer Zone

Operation of government offices and industries up to maximum of 75% workforce

Limited transporting services to support government and private operations

Flexible learning arrangements but no face-to-face learning is allowed

Modified GCQ – Areas deemed “outside buffer zone” without confirmed cases may be placed in this category.

Permissive socio-economic activities with minimum public health standard

— Kristine Joy Patag