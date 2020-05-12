COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken May 6, 2020, residents of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City do their grocery before their barangay will be placed under a one-week total lockdown from May 7 to 13.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
What is modified, enhanced, general quarantine? Here's how to tell the difference
(Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday announced the easing of quarantine guidelines over some areas as the country continues to contain the spread of the coronavirus contagion.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that from May 16 to 31, Metro Manila, Cebu City and the province of Laguna are placed “modified enhanced community quarantine.”

The Palace, following recommendations from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, meanwhile placed several areas under General Community Quarantine.

Minimum public health standards shall be complied with all the time in all areas.

Here are the differences in protocols in these classifications:

Enhanced Community Quarantine – This is hoisted over areas deemed as “critical zone,” or those with more than 20 cases for every 100,000 population.

  • No movement regardless of age and health status
  • Minimal economic activity except for utility services (ie. food, power, water etc. and critical economic sector
  • No transportation activity except for utility services
  • No physical classes

Modified ECQ – Areas with cases from one to 19, per 100,000 population, deemed “containment zone” are placed under this classification.

  • Limited movement within zone for obtaining essential services and work
  • Operation of selected manufacturing and processing plants up to maximum of 50% workforce. Roque said they will finalize these industries and may be announced later Tuesday or Wednesday.
  • Limited transporting services for essential goods and services
  • No physical classes at all levels

General Community Quarantine – This is for localities classified as “buffer zone,” or those “without cases but contiguous with localities with cases.”

  • Limited movement to services and work within Buffer Zone and Outside Buffer Zone
  • Operation of government offices and industries up to maximum of 75% workforce
  • Limited transporting services to support government and private operations
  • Flexible learning arrangements but no face-to-face learning is allowed

Modified GCQ – Areas deemed “outside buffer zone” without confirmed cases may be placed in this category.

  • Permissive socio-economic activities with minimum public health standard

— Kristine Joy Patag

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
7 hours ago
Headlines
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
PCOO limits social media content after sharing wrong info on ABS-CBN franchise
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
The policy would be implemented "in the exigency of service and to ensure content consistency," Andanar said.
Headlines
fbfb
Ambo brings relief to scorched Metro Manila
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Rains from Tropical Depression Ambo will slightly bring down temperatures in Metro Manila this weekend, according to the state...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers urge Cayetano: Convene House panel, tackle ABS-CBN bills
4 hours ago
A week since ABS-CBN shut its free channel and radio operations, 14 lawmakers wrote to Cayetano on Tuesday and urged the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Gov't to bring home students stranded in dorms amid virus lockdown
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Hatid Estudyante Program aims to help students who are currently stuck in their...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
With public transpo seen to be swarmed, quarantine enforcers discourage flocking back to hometowns
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“There is already a guideline issued regarding our Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) so we encourage our kababayan...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Metro Manila, Laguna, Cebu City under 'modified' ECQ until May 31
3 hours ago
(3rd update) The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended the extension of the quarantine in the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
US skipped in Duterte's 'thank you' list despite P768-million aid
4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte, through spokesperson Harry Roque, expressed gratitude to several governments and groups that have...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Ambo' seen to cross Metro Manila later this week
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
“Ambo”—the country’s first tropical cyclone in 2020—was last seen 285 kilometers east northeast...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with