COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases is seeing good indicators that could merit the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in many parts of Metro Manila, according to DILG spokesman and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.
Boy Santos
GCQ likely for Metro Manila after May 15 – DILG
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - May 4, 2020 - 12:00am

But ECQ easing to be selective

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday expressed optimism that Metro Manila would be able to shift to a more lenient general community quarantine or GCQ after May 15.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases is seeing good indicators that could merit the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in many parts of Metro Manila, according to DILG spokesman and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

“It looks like Metro Manila will graduate from ECQ by May 15. Of course matagal-tagal pa ’yan, that’s two weeks from now. But by all indications, mukha pong we will shift to GCQ,” Malaya said in an interview on dzBB.

He said the government is taking into consideration critical health care infrastructure, number of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 and expanded COVID-19 testing facilities  to see if the National Capital Region would be eligible for a GCQ.

Malaya, however, said the ECQ would still be implemented in some areas, including portions of Quezon City and Manila, where certain areas have been placed under “hard lockdown.”

In terms of social amelioration program, Malaya said close to 70 percent of local government units (LGUs) have acomplied and distributed cash assistance to their constituents as of yesterday.

Malaya said local executives in the metropolis are having a harder time in distributing cash subsidy due to larger population in some localities.

He assured qualified residents that LGUs are working double time to distribute the assistance, which has a deadline of May 7.

Gains in the pandemic have been uneven in Metro Manila. Mayor Rex Gatchalian of Valenzuela, for example, has said his city is ready for the lifting of the ECQ, but he stressed that he would abide by decisions of the national government.

On the other hand, Mayor Francis Zamora of San Juan has said his city, where the first case of local COVID transmission was reported, might not be ready by May 15, and he might seek an extension of the ECQ.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro of Marikina is finally getting the city’s COVID testing center operational, significantly boosting their capability for testing using the “gold standard” whose results need no further validation by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Marikina uses testing kits developed by the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health. Marikina could be ready to shift to GCQ after May 15.

DILG IATF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG optimistic Metro Manila will 'graduate' to GCQ on May 15
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"It looks like Metro Manila will graduate on May 15. But of course, that's still a while away. By all indications by...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth premium hike during pandemic insensitive, OFWs say
7 hours ago
The PhilHealth memo treats OFWs like "mere milking cows for government funds," Gabriela UAE said.
Headlines
fbfb
POGOs 'very essential' to the government — Bato
14 hours ago
“They’re saying they can make a big contribution to the government’s war chest in the fight against COVID;...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases breach 9,000 as DOH records 295 additional patients
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
With the department’s latest tally, the number of active cases in the country stands at 7,402. 
Headlines
fbfb
Railways eye limited capacity operations on May 16.
1 day ago
The Department of Transportation intends to resume operations of railways for public transport by May 16, or after the lifting...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
PEZA: POGOs are not BPOs
By Louella Desiderio | 38 minutes ago
While the government has allowed Philippine offshore gaming operators to reopen after classifying them as business process...
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
DILG receives thousands of SAP complaints vs barangay officials
By Romina Cabrera | 38 minutes ago
Over 2,000 complaints against barangay officials have been received by the Department of the Interior and Local Government...
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
‘Balik Probinsya’ program should be divided into phases — Go
38 minutes ago
Sen. Bong Go urged concerned government agencies to ensure that enough preparations are in order for the implementation of...
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Private firms team up to provide VCO to medical frontliners
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 38 minutes ago
Private sector proponents of the health promotion and disease prevention benefits of virgin coconut oil are conducting their...
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Locsin hits PhilHealth premium payment hike for OFWs
By Pia Lee-Brago | 38 minutes ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday hit the increase in the contribution of premium payments of overseas...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with