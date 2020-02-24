NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
This Feb. 24, 2020 photo shows executives of ABS-CBN Corp. attending the Senate hearing on the broadcasting giant's franchise.
The STAR/Paolo Romero
Senators maintain nothing wrong, unconstitutional with ABS-CBN franchise hearing
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2020 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate panel proceeded with its own hearing on the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN Corp. and the network’s supposed violations Monday, maintaining that there is nothing wrong and unconstitutional with the inquiry.

Madaming gustong pumigil sa pagdinig na ito o kinukuwestiyon ang pagdinig na ito. Naninidigan ang Senado sa kapangyarihan nito bilang kapantay na sangay ng gobyerno,” Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the committee on public services, said as she opened the inquiry.

(Many want to stop the conduct of this hearing or are questioning this hearing. The Senate stands by its authority as a co-equal branch of the government.)

She added: “We need to know the truth and we need the public to hear it.”

Senators took turns explaining why the hearing is in order while the matter is still pending in the House of Representatives.

Earlier, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the Senate would violate the Constitution should it hold a hearing on ABS-CBN franchise without waiting for the House of Representatives.

It was not until Monday morning that the House started its proceedings on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN. The House committee on legislative franchises will start gathering position papers on the media company's franchise renewal. 

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said the Senate panel, under its oversight function, may listen to the complaints or possible violations of franchise. 

“By practice, by tradition and by precedence we have discussed and debated on committee level issues on the budget which should emanate from the House as well as tax measures that can be discussed on committee level simultaneously with the House provided that we do not approve committee report ahead of the House,” Zubiri said.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon cited the case of Tolentino v. Secretary of Finance, which said that Constitution does not prohibit the Senate from hearing a proposed legislation in anticipation of its receipt of the bill from the lower house.

He also noted lawmakers have few session days to deliberate the matter before the franchise of ABS-CBN expires on March 30.

“It is for that reason both from the legal and practical standpoint that we’re holding his hearing,” Drilon said.

Jurisdiction issues

Sen. Francis Tolentino, a member of the administration PDP-Laban party, cautioned the hearing may violate the separation of powers.

“The Supreme Court has already assumed jurisdiction of the petition filed by the solicitor general. Dahil meron na isang kasong dinidinig at sumagot na ang ABS-CBN. Hindi ba po kaya tayo ay sasalungat doon sa prinsipyo ng sub judice, separation of powers?” Tolentino said.

(Because there is already a case being heard, wouldn’t we going against the principles of sub judice and separation of powers?)

“Out of respect to a co-equal branch of government, the Supreme Court for that matter. Isn’t it correct and judicious to defer to the highest tribunal in so far as the ABS-CBN issue is concerned?” he asked.

Solicitor General Jose Calida accused the network of violating its franchise law and had asked the Supreme Court to revoke its franchise in a quo warranto petition.

Citing various decisions, Poe stressed that judicial proceedings do not preclude Senate hearings in aid of legislation.

“We should have more confidence on our justices. The reason why there is probably an issuance of gag order is supposedly they would not be unduly influenced,” Poe said.

She added: “But let us also trust they have good judgment. That it doesn’t mean that discussions are going on and they hear it, they will immediately forego what’s actually written in law or replace it with popular opinion.”

The committee chair also said SC justices were resource persons in the House hearings to impeach Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The high court later voted to void her appointment.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 21, 2020 - 9:40am

President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.

February 21, 2020 - 9:40am

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak asks for prayers as the network's legislative franchise expires next month.

In a video message, Katigbak said ABS-CBN does not see any reason why its franchise should not be renewed. He noted that future of the network is in the hands of lawmakers.

"Sa aming mga mambabatas, nasa inyong kamay po ang kinabukasan ng ABS-CBN. Nagtitiwala po kami sa sinasabi ninyo na mabibigyan kami ng pagkakataong sagutin ang mga katanungan ng mga mamamayan," Katigbak said.

(To our legislators, the future of ABS-CBN is in your hands. We trust in what you say that we will be given an opportunity to answer the people's questions.)

February 19, 2020 - 4:49pm

The Senate Committee on Public Services will hold a hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise next Monday, News5 reports.

Sen. Grace Poe, committee chair, filed a resolution last week to look into allegations that the network giant had violated its franchise. She said later in the week that the committee could hold hearings on the proposed renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which has been delayed at the House of Representatives, as well.

Poe said in a press conference that they can hear the proposal to extend the franchise of the network giant even if the House of Representatives has yet to transmit their version of the bill.

February 19, 2020 - 2:56pm

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has handed over to Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) thousands of signatures gathered in a campaign in support of the renewal of the franchise of network giant ABS-CBN.

The signature campaign was done online and at protests and vigils held every Friday in areas of Quezon City.

February 18, 2020 - 12:38pm

The Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the Makati Business Club, and the Management Association of the Philippines, in a joint statement, "fervently urge Congress to judiciously address any issues raised" against ABS-CBN Corp. while also "taking serious account of the bedrock issues of media freedom and free enterprise."

The four business groups also "express our strong support for a balanced, fair and timely consideration" of bills filed to renew the network's franchise.

February 18, 2020 - 11:41am

Sen. Grace Poe says the Senate will push through with its hearing on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN despite the gag order filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.

"A motion for a gag order is what it is. Just a motion," Poe said in a statement Tuesday.

Poe, chair of the Senate Commitee on Public Services, said the Supreme Court will have to decide on the case before recognizing the jurisdiction of its co-equal branch.

"Whether it will apply the gag order on our hearings is up to the Court to decide but our hearing will push through according to our Constitutional mandate," she said.

