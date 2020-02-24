Senators maintain nothing wrong, unconstitutional with ABS-CBN franchise hearing

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate panel proceeded with its own hearing on the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN Corp. and the network’s supposed violations Monday, maintaining that there is nothing wrong and unconstitutional with the inquiry.
“
(Many want to stop the conduct of this hearing or are questioning this hearing. The Senate stands by its authority as a co-equal branch of the government.)
She added: “We need to know the truth and we need the public to hear it.”
Senators took turns explaining why the hearing is in order while the matter is still pending in the House of Representatives.
Earlier, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the Senate would violate the Constitution should it hold a hearing on ABS-CBN franchise without waiting for the House of Representatives.
It was not until Monday morning that the House started its proceedings on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN. The House committee on legislative franchises will start gathering position papers on the media company's franchise renewal.
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said the Senate panel, under its oversight function, may listen to the complaints or
“By practice, by tradition and by precedence we have discussed and debated on committee level issues on the budget which should emanate from the House
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon cited the case of Tolentino v. Secretary of Finance, which said that Constitution does not prohibit the Senate from hearing a proposed legislation in anticipation of its receipt of the bill from the lower house.
He also noted lawmakers have few session days to deliberate the matter before the franchise of ABS-CBN expires on March 30.
“It is for that reason both from the legal and practical standpoint that we’re holding his hearing,” Drilon said.
Jurisdiction issues
Sen. Francis Tolentino, a member of the administration PDP-Laban party, cautioned the hearing may violate the separation of powers.
“The Supreme Court has already assumed jurisdiction of the petition filed by the solicitor general.
(Because there is already a case being heard, wouldn’t we going against the principles of sub judice and separation of powers?)
“Out of respect to a co-equal branch of government, the Supreme Court
Solicitor General Jose Calida accused the network of violating its franchise law and had asked the Supreme Court to revoke its franchise in a
Citing various decisions, Poe stressed that judicial proceedings do not
“We should have more confidence on our justices. The reason
She added: “But let us also trust they have good judgment. That it doesn’t mean that discussions are going on and they hear it, they will immediately forego what’s
The committee chair also said SC justices were resource persons in the House hearings to impeach Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The high court later voted to void her appointment.
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak asks for prayers as the network's legislative franchise expires next month.
In a video message, Katigbak said ABS-CBN does not see any reason
"Sa aming mga mambabatas, nasa inyong kamay po ang kinabukasan ng ABS-CBN. Nagtitiwala po kami sa sinasabi ninyo na mabibigyan kami ng pagkakataong sagutin ang mga katanungan ng mga mamamayan," Katigbak said.
(To our legislators, the future of ABS-CBN is in your hands. We trust in what you say that
The Senate Committee on Public Services will hold a hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise next Monday, News5 reports.
JUST IN: Senate Committee on Public Services has set the hearing on ABS-CBN franchise on Monday, February 24. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph— marie ann los banos (@maeannelosbanos) February 19, 2020
Sen. Grace Poe, committee chair, filed a resolution last week to look into allegations that the network giant had violated its franchise. She said later in the week that the committee could hold hearings on the proposed renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which has been delayed at the House of Representatives, as well.
Poe said in a press conference that they can hear the proposal to extend the franchise of the network giant even if the House of Representatives has yet to transmit their version of the bill.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has handed over to Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) thousands of signatures gathered in a campaign in support of the renewal of the franchise of network giant ABS-CBN.
The signature campaign was done online and at protests and vigils held every Friday in areas of Quezon City.
The Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the Makati Business Club, and the Management Association of the Philippines, in a joint statement, "fervently urge Congress to judiciously address any issues raised" against ABS-CBN Corp. while also "taking serious account of the bedrock issues of media freedom and free enterprise."
The four business groups also "express our strong support for a balanced, fair and timely consideration" of bills filed to renew the network's franchise.
Sen. Grace Poe says the Senate will push through with its hearing on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN despite the gag order filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.
"A motion for a gag order is what it is. Just a motion," Poe said in a statement Tuesday.
Poe, chair of the Senate Commitee on Public Services, said the Supreme Court will have to decide on the case before recognizing the jurisdiction of its co-equal branch.
"Whether it will apply the gag order on our hearings is up to the Court to decide but our hearing will push through according to our Constitutional mandate," she said.
- Latest
- Trending