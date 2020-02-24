LIVE: Senate hearing on ABS-CBN franchise renewal, alleged violations

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate will look into the renewal of the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN and the network’s supposed violations on Monday morning.

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Affairs, earlier said she wants to “scrutinize the qualification of those who are applying for a franchise,” adding that there are many who wish to be enlightened on allegations against ABS-CBN.

Solicitor General Jose Calida, the government’s chief lawyer, has accused the network of violating its franchise law and had asked the Supreme Court to revoke its franchise in a quo warranto petition.

The Senate Committees on Public Affairs with Economic Affairs, and Finance will look into Senate Resolution 322 or the Compliance of ABS-CBN Corporation with the Terms and Conditions of its Franchise, Senate Joint Resolution 11 or Extending the Franchise of ABS-CBN Corporation and Senate Resolutions 13, 318, 419, 531 and 1257 on the bills on Amending Commonwealth Act No. 146 (The Public Service Law).

Also on the agenda are House Bills 4463, 4581, 4582, 4583, 4582 and 5490, the franchise bills of Global Satellite Technology Services Inc., Golden Broadcast Professional , Inc., Gold Isabel Broadcasting System Inc., Broadcast Enterprises and Affiliated Media Inc., Crusaders Broadcasting System Inc., and Bicol Broadcasting Systems Inc.

The Senate hearing will be held ahead of the transmission of the counterpart bill from the House of Representatives,

It was not until Monday morning that the House started its proceedings on the franchise renewal of the broadcast giant.

Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan 1st District), chair of the House panel, told Umagang Kay Ganda that the House Committee on Legislative Franchises will start gathering the position papers on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

Alvarez however said that the House panel will start the hearing on April or May, as House Speaker Alan Cayetano previously said.

A CNN report, quoting Rep. Tonypet Albano (Isabela), said that the panel will meet to study "all formal complaints" on the network's case.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020.