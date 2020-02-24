NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LIVE: Senate hearing on ABS-CBN franchise renewal, alleged violations
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2020 - 9:27am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate will look into the renewal of the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN and the network’s supposed violations on Monday morning.

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Affairs, earlier said she wants to “scrutinize the qualification of those who are applying for a franchise,” adding that there are many who wish to be enlightened on allegations against ABS-CBN.

Solicitor General Jose Calida, the government’s chief lawyer, has accused the network of violating its franchise law and had asked the Supreme Court to revoke its franchise in a quo warranto petition.

The Senate Committees on Public Affairs with Economic Affairs, and Finance will look into Senate Resolution 322 or the Compliance of ABS-CBN Corporation with the Terms and Conditions of its Franchise, Senate Joint Resolution 11 or Extending the Franchise of ABS-CBN Corporation and Senate Resolutions 13, 318, 419, 531 and 1257 on the bills on Amending Commonwealth Act No. 146 (The Public Service Law).


Also on the agenda are House Bills 4463, 4581, 4582, 4583, 4582 and 5490, the franchise bills of Global Satellite Technology Services Inc., Golden Broadcast Professional, Inc., Gold Isabel Broadcasting System Inc., Broadcast Enterprises and Affiliated Media Inc., Crusaders Broadcasting System Inc., and Bicol Broadcasting Systems Inc.

 

The Senate hearing will be held ahead of the transmission of the counterpart bill from the House of Representatives,

It was not until Monday morning that the House started its proceedings on the franchise renewal of the broadcast giant.

Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan 1st District), chair of the House panel, told Umagang Kay Ganda that the House Committee on Legislative Franchises will start gathering the position papers on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

Alvarez however said that the House panel will start the hearing on April or May, as House Speaker Alan Cayetano previously said.

A CNN report, quoting Rep. Tonypet Albano (Isabela), said that the panel will meet to study "all formal complaints" on the network's case.

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020.

ABS-CBN ABS-CBN FRANCHISE GRACE POE JOSE CALIDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: 'Build, Build, Build' program can help workers displaced by Honda plant shutdown
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
Honda announced on Saturday that it would close its automobile production operations in Santa Rosa City, a move that it said...
Headlines
fbfb
No work, no pay on people power anniversary
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Workers who will not report for work tomorrow won’t get their daily pay, according to the Department of Labor and ...
Headlines
fbfb
Three-way maritime standoff emerging in Spratlys — think tank
By Jaime Laude | 10 hours ago
A three-way maritime standoff among China, Malaysia and Vietnam is developing in the disputed Spratly islands in the South...
Headlines
fbfb
Low attendance at little-known groups' anti-Duterte rally shows ouster a 'pipe dream,' Palace says
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Various groups gathered at the People Power Monument last Saturday to demand the resignation of President Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force to study possible travel ban on South Korea amid rise in COVID-19 cases
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 hours ago
According to Department of Tourism data, South Korea is the Philippines' top tourist market, with 1.98 million arrivals in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
15-year jail term for violators
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Traders and retailers should brace for penalties if they overprice farm products, as the Department of Agriculture implements...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
‘Millennials should learn true lessons of people power’
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The generation that saw protests lead up to the 1986 people power revolution and the generations born after that should bear...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
NBI help sought to unmask ‘pastillas’ group
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has sought the help of the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation to identify...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
‘Criminality cannot be separated from POGOs’
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Criminality cannot be separated from Philippine offshore gaming operators and that leads to foreign crime syndicates soon...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
OFWs in Kurdistan want deployment ban in Iraq lifted
By Rudy Santos | 10 hours ago
Hundreds of overseas Filipino workers in the Special Administrative Region of Kurdistan, a northern province in Iraq, have...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with