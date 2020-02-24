House studying position papers to begin ABS-CBN franchise proceedings

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:27 a.m.) — A committee at the House of Representatives will begin proceedings on the ABS-CBN Corporation's long-delayed franchise, a lawmaker said Monday.
As the lower chamber finally starts the much-
"
"Pagkakuha ko ng position papers, pag-aaralan. Tulad ng sinabi ni Speaker Cayetano May o August po talaga. Marami po ito hindi po kayang matapos agad."
(After consulting with Speaker Cayetano and other leaders, we will begin the proceedings today. After getting the position papers, we will study it. Like Speaker Cayetano said, we can tackle it May or August. These are many so we can't finish it right away.)
Alvarez said that the House was coordinating with the National Telecommunications Commission to ensure that the broadcast giant could continue its operations for the time being as
In an earlier interview with ANC's "Early Edition"
"That's why he's restrained from these bills," Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) said.
The Senate, meanwhile, already set a hearing on Monday to discuss the measure, which angered House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who said it was unconstitutional.
On February 10, the Office of the Solicitor General accused the network of “unlawfully exercising their legislative franchises under Republic Act No. 7966 and Republic Act No. 8332” by, among other allegations, operating the Kapamilya Box Office pay-per-view service.
In December 2019, Cayetano announced that Congress would no longer be tackling the pending bills within the year, saying they would still have enough time to do so in 2020.
Despite admitting he had a personal vendetta with the network, Cayetano promised that he would ensure
Congress only has until March 11 left to tackle the many bills, while ABS-CBN Corp.'s legislative franchise
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak asks for prayers as the network's legislative franchise expires next month.
In a video message, Katigbak said ABS-CBN does not see any reason
"Sa aming mga mambabatas, nasa inyong kamay po ang kinabukasan ng ABS-CBN. Nagtitiwala po kami sa sinasabi ninyo na mabibigyan kami ng pagkakataong sagutin ang mga katanungan ng mga mamamayan," Katigbak said.
(To our legislators, the future of ABS-CBN is in your hands. We trust in what you say that
The Senate Committee on Public Services will hold a hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise next Monday, News5 reports.
JUST IN: Senate Committee on Public Services has set the hearing on ABS-CBN franchise on Monday, February 24. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph— marie ann los banos (@maeannelosbanos) February 19, 2020
Sen. Grace Poe, committee chair, filed a resolution last week to look into allegations that the network giant had violated its franchise. She said later in the week that the committee could hold hearings on the proposed renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which has been delayed at the House of Representatives, as well.
Poe said in a press conference that they can hear the proposal to extend the franchise of the network giant even if the House of Representatives has yet to transmit their version of the bill.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has handed over to Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) thousands of signatures gathered in a campaign in support of the renewal of the franchise of network giant ABS-CBN.
The signature campaign was done online and at protests and vigils held every Friday in areas of Quezon City.
The Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the Makati Business Club, and the Management Association of the Philippines, in a joint statement, "fervently urge Congress to judiciously address any issues raised" against ABS-CBN Corp. while also "taking serious account of the bedrock issues of media freedom and free enterprise."
The four business groups also "express our strong support for a balanced, fair and timely consideration" of bills filed to renew the network's franchise.
Sen. Grace Poe says the Senate will push through with its hearing on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN despite the gag order filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.
"A motion for a gag order is what it is. Just a motion," Poe said in a statement Tuesday.
Poe, chair of the Senate Commitee on Public Services, said the Supreme Court will have to decide on the case before recognizing the jurisdiction of its co-equal branch.
"Whether it will apply the gag order on our hearings is up to the Court to decide but our hearing will push through according to our Constitutional mandate," she said.
