House studying position papers to begin ABS-CBN franchise proceedings

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:27 a.m.) — A committee at the House of Representatives will begin proceedings on the ABS-CBN Corporation's long-delayed franchise, a lawmaker said Monday.

As the lower chamber finally starts the much- anticipated hearings, Rep. Franz Alvarez (1st district Palawan), who chairs the Committee on Legislative Franchises, said the panel would first have to study position papers on both sides.

" Pagkatapos ng konsultasyon natin kay Speaker Cayetano at sa ibang liderato , umpisahan ngayong araw ' yung proceedings," he said in an interview on morning show " Umagang Kay Ganda."

"Pagkakuha ko ng position papers, pag-aaralan. Tulad ng sinabi ni Speaker Cayetano May o August po talaga. Marami po ito hindi po kayang matapos agad."

(After consulting with Speaker Cayetano and other leaders, we will begin the proceedings today. After getting the position papers, we will study it. Like Speaker Cayetano said, we can tackle it May or August. These are many so we can't finish it right away.)

Alvarez said that the House was coordinating with the National Telecommunications Commission to ensure that the broadcast giant could continue its operations for the time being as its franchise renewal bid is tackled .

In an earlier interview with ANC's "Early Edition" Alvarez was quoted as saying that the pending bills could not move forward because, "in exact words, wala pang clearance sa itaas (there is no clearance from above)."

"That's why he's restrained from these bills," Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) said.

The Senate, meanwhile, already set a hearing on Monday to discuss the measure, which angered House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who said it was unconstitutional.

On February 10, the Office of the Solicitor General accused the network of “unlawfully exercising their legislative franchises under Republic Act No. 7966 and Republic Act No. 8332” by, among other allegations, operating the Kapamilya Box Office pay-per-view service.

In December 2019, Cayetano announced that Congress would no longer be tackling the pending bills within the year, saying they would still have enough time to do so in 2020.

Despite admitting he had a personal vendetta with the network, Cayetano promised that he would ensure the issue would be given a fair and impartial hearing.