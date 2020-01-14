Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 15, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units near areas affected by Taal Volcano's eruption announced a suspension of classes for Wednesday, January 15.

Several classes remain canceled as these areas are experiencing continued ashfall and earthquakes. Some of which were suspended until Friday, January 17, to pave way for the recovery of these areas.

Some schools are also being used as evacuation centers for those affected by the volcano's eruption.

Here’s a running list of class suspensions for January 15. (Can’t view the list? Click here)