A phreatic explosion from the Taal volcano is seen from the town of Tagaytay in Cavite province, southwest of Manila, on Jan. 12, 2020.
Bullit Marquez/AFP
Walang Pasok: Canceled classes for January 13, 2020
(Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — A number of areas near Taal Volcano announced class suspensions as Phivolcs hoisted alert level 3 over the volcano.

READ: Phivolcs raises alert level to 3 as Taal Volcano spews kilometer-high plumes

The state volcanology bureau said that as of 2:04 p.m., Taal Volcano's main crater escalated its eruptive activity, generating an eruption plume one kilometer-high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes at the Taal Volcano Island and the barangay of Agoncillo, Batangas. Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.

WATCH: Taal Volcano spews plumes 100 meters high after phreatic eruption

Here's a running list of areas where classes are canceled for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

 

 

