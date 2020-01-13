Continuous low-intensity quakes indicate Taal's imminent eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Continuous low-intensity earthquakes have
As of 7:30 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (
According to the
Since raising alert level 4,
|Time
|Magnitude
|Location
|8:02 p.m.
|3.4
|Laurel, Batangas
|8:24 p.m.
|3.6
|Agoncillo, Batangas
|8:34 p.m.
|2.8
|Talisay, Batangas
|8:51 p.m.
|3.6
|San Nicolas, Batangas
|9:21 p.m.
|3.4
|Agoncillo, Batangas
|9:27 p.m.
|3.3
|Talisay, Batangas
|9:38 p.m.
|3.6
|Agoncillo, Batangas
|9:49 p.m.
|2.9
|Talisay, Batangas
|9:51 p.m.
|3.7
|Agoncillo, Batangas
|10:00 p.m.
|3.6
|San Nicolas, Batangas
|10:05 p.m.
|3.1
|Calaca, Batangas
|10:06 p.m.
|3.3
|Tagaytay City
|10:27 p.m.
|3
|Tagaytay City
|10:33 p.m.
|3.6
|Agoncillo, Batangas
|10:43 p.m.
|3.9
|Agoncillo, Batangas
|11:01
|3.6
|Agoncillo, Batangas
|11:09 p.m.
|3.4
|Laurel, Batangas
|11:24 p.m.
|3.6
|Laurel, Batangas
|11:41 p.m.
|2.8
|San Luis, Batangas
"Areas in the general north of Taal Volcano
- Latest
- Trending