Alert level 4 has been raised over Taal Volcano Sunday evening, which means that hazardous eruption is possible within days.
Phivolcs
Continuous low-intensity quakes indicate Taal's imminent eruption
(Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 1:01am

MANILA, Philippines — Continuous low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in Batangas province indicating the imminent explosion of Taal Volcano.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised alert level 4 over Taal Volcano, which means that hazardous eruption is possible within days.

According to the Phivolcs website, the criteria for this crisis alert is "intense unrest, continuing seismic swarms, including harmonic tremor and/or 'low frequency earthquakes' which are usually felt, profuse steaming along existing and perhaps new vents and fissures."

Since raising alert level 4, Phivolcs has recorded at least 19 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 3.9 in several areas in Batangas and Cavite.

Time Magnitude Location
8:02 p.m.  3.4 Laurel, Batangas
8:24 p.m. 3.6 Agoncillo, Batangas
8:34 p.m. 2.8 Talisay, Batangas
8:51 p.m. 3.6 San Nicolas, Batangas
9:21 p.m. 3.4 Agoncillo, Batangas
9:27 p.m.  3.3 Talisay, Batangas
9:38 p.m. 3.6 Agoncillo, Batangas
9:49 p.m.  2.9 Talisay, Batangas
9:51 p.m. 3.7   Agoncillo, Batangas
10:00 p.m. 3.6 San Nicolas, Batangas
10:05 p.m. 3.1 Calaca, Batangas
10:06 p.m. 3.3 Tagaytay City
10:27 p.m. 3 Tagaytay City
10:33 p.m. 3.6 Agoncillo, Batangas
10:43 p.m. 3.9 Agoncillo, Batangas
11:01 3.6 Agoncillo, Batangas
11:09 p.m. 3.4 Laurel, Batangas
11:24 p.m. 3.6 Laurel, Batangas
11:41 p.m. 2.8 San Luis, Batangas

Phivolcs advised total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island, as well as areas prone to pyroclastic flow and volcanic tsunami within a 14-kilometer radius of the main crater.

"Areas in the general north of Taal Volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall," the advisory read. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

