Continuous low-intensity quakes indicate Taal's imminent eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Continuous low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in Batangas province indicating the imminent explosion of Taal Volcano.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs ) has raised alert level 4 over Taal Volcano, which means that hazardous eruption is possible within days.

According to the Phivolcs website, the criteria for this crisis alert is "intense unrest, continuing seismic swarms, including harmonic tremor and/or 'low frequency earthquakes' which are usually felt , profuse steaming along existing and perhaps new vents and fissures."

Since raising alert level 4, Phivolcs has recorded at least 19 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 3.9 in several areas in Batangas and Cavite.

Time Magnitude Location 8:02 p.m. 3.4 Laurel, Batangas 8:24 p.m. 3.6 Agoncillo, Batangas 8:34 p.m. 2.8 Talisay, Batangas 8:51 p.m. 3.6 San Nicolas, Batangas 9:21 p.m. 3.4 Agoncillo, Batangas 9:27 p.m. 3.3 Talisay, Batangas 9:38 p.m. 3.6 Agoncillo, Batangas 9:49 p.m. 2.9 Talisay, Batangas 9:51 p.m. 3.7 Agoncillo, Batangas 10:00 p.m. 3.6 San Nicolas, Batangas 10:05 p.m. 3.1 Calaca, Batangas 10:06 p.m. 3.3 Tagaytay City 10:27 p.m. 3 Tagaytay City 10:33 p.m. 3.6 Agoncillo, Batangas 10:43 p.m. 3.9 Agoncillo, Batangas 11:01 3.6 Agoncillo, Batangas 11:09 p.m. 3.4 Laurel, Batangas 11:24 p.m. 3.6 Laurel, Batangas 11:41 p.m. 2.8 San Luis, Batangas

Phivolcs advised total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island , as well as areas prone to pyroclastic flow and volcanic tsunami within a 14-kilometer radius of the main crater.