People take photos of a phreatic explosion from the Taal Volcano as seen from the town of Tagaytay in Cavite province, southwest of Manila, on Jan. 12, 2020.
Bullit Marquez/AFP
WATCH: Taal Volcano spews plumes 100 meters high after phreatic eruption
(Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 6:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — A phreatic explosion at the main crater of the Taal Volcano Sunday afternoon generated plumes 100 meters high, prompting state volcanology agency Phivolcs to raise the alert level to 2.

Nearly two hours later, however, the state volcanology agency again raised the alert level to 3 after the volcano spewed plumes a kilometer high.

READ: Phivolcs raises alert level to 3 as Taal Volcano spews kilometer-high plumes

The state volcanology bureau said that as of 2:04 p.m., Taal Volcano's main crater escalated its eruptive activity, generating an eruption plume 1 kilometer-high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes at the Taal Volcano Island and the barangay of Agoncillo, Batangas. Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.

The agency in its 4 p.m. bulletin Sunday strongly recommended that the Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.

"The public is reminded that the entire Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited. In addition, communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing unrest."

PHIVOLCS TAAL VOLCANO
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 12, 2020 - 6:50pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest.

January 12, 2020 - 6:50pm

All flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport are on hold following the Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption. Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airline companies. — with ONE News

January 12, 2020 - 5:38pm

Phivolcs further raises the alert level over Taal Volcano to 3 (magmatic unrest) which means there is magmatic intrusion that is likely driving the current volcanic activity. 

The state volcanology bureau says that as of 2:04 p.m., Taal Volcano's main crater escalated its eruptive activity, generating an eruption plume 1 kilometer-high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes at the Taal Volcano Island and the barangay of Agoncillo, Batangas. Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.

"PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami," the agency says in its 4 p.m. bulletin.

"The public is reminded that the entire Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited. In addition, communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing unrest."

 
January 12, 2020 - 3:06pm

Photos of the ongoing phreatic explosion at the main crater of Taal Volcano.

 

 

January 12, 2020 - 3:01pm

Phivolcs raises Taal Volcano's alert level to 2 (increasing unrest) after a phreatic eruption Sunday afternoon. — with The STAR/Helen Flores

Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
8 hours ago
China's farmers reap rich harvest through video-sharing apps
By Ludovic Ehret | 8 hours ago
Creating videos has become a popular sales tactic for Chinese farmers.
News Videos
fb tw
1 day ago
Toyota's 'woven' city, Samsung robot-ball: CES highlights
By Glenn Chapman | 1 day ago
A smart city from Toyota, a rolling robot from Samsung and a new 5G smartphone from China's TCL were among the announcements...
News Videos
fb tw
4 days ago
Hijos: The sons who serve and protect the Black Nazarene
4 days ago
Draped in maroon and yellow, the Hijos del Nazareno (Sons of the Black Nazarene )are in the center of annual procession of...
News Videos
fb tw
4 days ago
WATCH: China's Great Wall wakes up to snow
4 days ago
An overnight snowfall leaves China's Great Wall blanketed in white, to the delight of tourists and children who came to climb...
News Videos
fb tw
5 days ago
Free handouts of cannabis oil at Bangkok medical marijuana clinic
5 days ago
A medical clinic in Bangkok opened Monday offering free cannabis oil to hundreds of Thais seeking relief from cancer, insomnia...
News Videos
fb tw
6 days ago
Australia fires: resident describes moments flames approached home
6 days ago
A resident of Budong describes the moments that flames approached his farm in Australia on Saturday.
News Videos
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with