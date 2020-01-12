WATCH: Taal Volcano spews plumes 100 meters high after phreatic eruption

MANILA, Philippines — A phreatic explosion at the main crater of the Taal Volcano Sunday afternoon generated plumes 100 meters high, prompting state volcanology agency Phivolcs to raise the alert level to 2.
Nearly two hours later, however, the state volcanology agency again raised the alert level to 3 after the volcano spewed plumes a kilometer high.
The state volcanology bureau said that as of 2:04 p.m., Taal Volcano's main crater escalated its eruptive activity, generating an eruption plume 1 kilometer-high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes at the Taal Volcano Island and the barangay of Agoncillo, Batangas. Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.
The agency in its 4 p.m. bulletin Sunday strongly recommended that the Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.
"The public is reminded that the entire Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited. In addition, communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing unrest."
All flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport are on hold following the Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption. Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airline companies. — with ONE News
