Phivolcs hoists alert level 2 over Taal Volcano after eruption

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2 3:56 p.m.) — State volcanology bureau Phivolcs hoisted alert level 2 on Taal Volcano after a phreatic explosion that spewed plume 100 meters high on Sunday afternoon.

The bureau was able to capture a phreatic explosion — a steam-driven explosion that happens when water beneath the ground is heated by magma, lava or hot rocks — at the main crater of Taal Volcano from a camera monitoring its activities. As of this writing, the volcano is reported to still be spewing ash.

Phivolcs said increased steaming activity in at least five spots inside the volcano's main crater has been observed at around 1 p.m. today. The largest activity the bureau recorded was comprised of a phreatic explosion that generated plume approximately 100 meters high.

According to the Official Gazette, a Phivolcs alert level 2 signifies moderate and increasing unrest or a low to moderate level of seismic activity that could eventually lead to an eruption.

High seismic activity since last year

Phivolcs said Taal Volcano's seismic network has manifested moderate to high level of seismic activity since March 28 last year.

"Some of these earthquakes were felt with intensity ranging from Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible) to Intensity III (Weak Shaking) in the barangays of Calauit, Balete, Sitio Tibag, Pira-Piraso, and Buco, Talisay, Alas-as and Pulangbato, San Nicolas, Batangas. Often, these felt earthquakes are accompanied by rumbling sounds," the agency said in a bulletin issued at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The agency said three felt earthquake events were recorded Sunday at 07:35 a.m., 10:43 a.m. and 2 p.m.. A seismic swarm also started at around 11 a.m. and was ongoing as of 2:10 p.m.

The active volcano last erupted in 1977.

According to a bulletin by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, ground deformation and gas emission were observed in the wake of the eruption.

NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal told reporters that evacuation was ongoing in the municipalities of San Nicolas, Balete and Talisay as of 3:13 p.m. No figures on the evacuees have been offered as of this writing.

Timbal said that the provincial disaster management council's Taal Volcano contingency plan was being implemented.

Volcanic earthquake activity has been observed from Taal since March 26, 2019, NDRRMC said.

NDRRMC also reminded the public that the main crater of the volcano is strictly off-limits.

The highest alert level for volcanoes is level 6, which signifies full magmatic eruption. — with reports from The STAR/Helen Flores