In this Dec. 30, 2019 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during his visit to the earthquake victims at the M'lang National High School in Cotabato.
Presidential Photo/Toto Lozano
Duterte won't meddle with ABS-CBN franchise renewal, says Palace
(Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being vocal on his position against ABS-CBN, President Rodrigo Duterte will not interfere with the franchise renewal of the media giant, according to his spokesman.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo noted that the Congress has the prerogative to grant franchise on the network.

"The President will not interfere with that prerogative unless there is an evident and brazen grave abuse of its authority that imperils the very life of the state as well as such abuse not only contravenes the rights of the people but its general welfare is likewise put at risk following the doctrine of salum est suprema lex (The welfare of the people is the supreme law)," Panelo said in a statement.

This was in response to the statement of Sen. Leila de Lima, who said the prerogative of the Congress to grant legislative franchise should not be based on the "personal whims of a madman."

"It is apparent that these attacks against the ABS-CBN is just part of a bigger, systematic effort to subjugate Filipino companies under the political interests operating through Malacañang, both local and foreign," De Lima said in a dispatch from Camp Crame.

The detained senator added that the president's attacks against Filipino corporations operating public utilities and franchises show his intent to replace them with cronies or China-backed entities.

According to De Lima, the decision of the Congress on ABS-CBN's franchise would serve as a "litmus test" for the senators' and congressmen's commitment to free press and democracy.

"ABS-CBN should stand firm against these despotic attacks and remain confident of their crucial role in our democracy," De Lima said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 2, 2020 - 9:00am

President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.

January 2, 2020 - 9:00am

The House of Representatives assures ABS-CBN that it would be fair and objective in reviewing its application for renewal of franchise.

Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), chair of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, said reminded the network that the grant of franchise is not a right but a privilege.

"This is why we have to hear all sides, and find out if ABS-CBN violated the provisions of its franchise," Alvarez said in a statement.

December 30, 2019 - 2:45pm

President Duterte tells ABS-CBN owners to just sell the network.

"Kung ako sa inyo, ipagbili niyo na 'yan. Kasi ang mga Filipino ngayon lang makaganti sa inyong kalokohan. And I will make sure that you will remember this episode of our times forever," he says.

 

 

December 6, 2019 - 12:48pm

The Committee to Protect Journalists, or CPJ, calls the threat not to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN as a form of censorship by the Philippine government.

"CPJ called the Presidential Spokesman’s Office for comment on Duterte’s remarks, but no one answered," the group says in a news release dated December 5. The CPJ is an American independent press freedom watchdog.

“Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte should walk back his politicized threat to shut down news broadcaster ABS-CBN, and should steer clear of intervening in its franchise renewal," says Shawn Crispin, CPJ’s senior Southeast Asia representative. “Duterte’s threats aim to encourage self-censorship, and must stop now.”

December 5, 2019 - 8:09am

The Human Rights Watch calls out President Rodrigo Duterte for "misusing" the government’s regulatory powers "to settle a score" with ABS-CBN.

Duterte, this week, threatened to shut down the TV network for the third time, accusing it of unfair reporting and allegedly taking his advertising money in the 2016 elections but then failing to run his political ads.

"But perhaps the real reason for these threats is ABS-CBN’s critical reporting of Duterte, particularly his murderous 'war on drugs.' The network has aired and published award-winning reports on the extrajudicial killings of thousands of suspected drug dealers and users by the police," HRW Asia Division Researcher Carlos Conde says.

"These actions are part of a broader crackdown on media outlets and civil society groups that dare criticize him. Philippine congress members should resist the president’s effort to shut down ABS-CBN. Appeasing a vindictive president who is hell-bent on frustrating accountability for his policies will have far-reaching implications for media freedom, human rights, and democracy in the Philippines."

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

