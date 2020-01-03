Duterte won't meddle with ABS-CBN franchise renewal, says Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being vocal on his position against ABS-CBN, President Rodrigo Duterte will not interfere with the franchise renewal of the media giant, according to his spokesman.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo noted that the Congress has the prerogative to grant franchise on the network.

"The President will not interfere with that prerogative unless there is an evident and brazen grave abuse of its authority that imperils the very life of the state as well as such abuse not only contravenes the rights of the people but its general welfare is likewise put at risk following the doctrine of salum est suprema lex (The welfare of the people is the supreme law)," Panelo said in a statement.

This was in response to the statement of Sen. Leila de Lima, who said the prerogative of the Congress to grant legislative franchise should not be based on the "personal whims of a madman."

"It is apparent that these attacks against the ABS-CBN is just part of a bigger, systematic effort to subjugate Filipino companies under the political interests operating through Malacañang , both local and foreign," De Lima said in a dispatch from Camp Crame.

The detained senator added that the president's attacks against Filipino corporations operating public utilities and franchises show his intent to replace them with cronies or China-backed entities.

According to De Lima, the decision of the Congress on ABS-CBN's franchise would serve as a "litmus test" for the senators' and congressmen's commitment to free press and democracy.

"ABS-CBN should stand firm against these despotic attacks and remain confident of their crucial role in our democracy," De Lima said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray