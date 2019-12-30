Duterte tells ABS-CBN owners to just sell the TV network

MANILA, Philippines — Three months before the expiration of ABS-CBN's franchise, President Rodrigo Duterte Monday said the television network should just be sold as he vowed to give its owners an episode they won't forget.

Duterte, who has accused ABS-CBN of biased reporting and of "swindling" him for not airing his campaign commercial, said there is no assurance that the network's franchise would be renewed. The Lopez-owned network's franchise is set to expire on March 30, 2020.

"Your contract is about to expire. You will try to renew it but I don't know what will happen to that," the president said during his visit to earthquake victims in M'lang, North Cotabato.

"Kung ako sa inyo ipagbili niyo na 'yan. Kasi ang mga Filipino ngayon lang makaganti sa inyong kalokohan (If I were you, I would sell it. It's only now that Filipinos would be able to get back at your wrongdoings). And I will make sure that you will remember this episode of our times forever," he added.

Duterte claimed previous presidents did not act against the interests of some businesses because they were afraid of ABS-CBN.

Duterte had claimed that ABS-CBN did not return the money he paid for campaign commercials even if the advertisements did not air. He had also accused the network of magnifying "garbage" stories peddled by his critics.

Earlier this month, Duterte vowed to block the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise.

"I will see to it that you're out," he said in a speech delivered in Malacañang last December 3.

Duterte blasts Inquirer

Duterte also accused broadsheet Philippine Daily Inquirer of being a "mouthpiece" of oligarchs.

"You son of a b****, Inquirer, everyone. You are silent. Because you are the mouthpiece of oligarchs in the Philippines. You son of a b**** Inquirer, you are on the take," the president said.

"You are no better than a prostitute. You sell your talent to the rich. Against the poor. Yan. That's why I have always been angry with the rich," he added.

Duterte claimed owners of the broadsheet have used their influence to evade taxes.

"They did not pay taxes, just like donut, just like Inquirer," the president said, apparently referring to the Prietos, the family that owns the broadsheet and the

exclusive Philippine franchisee of Dunkin' Donuts.

Duterte had claimed that the Prietos only paid P8 million to settle a P1 billion tax deficiency of Dunkin Donuts during the time of former President Benigno Aquino III.