EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this May 2, 2019 photo, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. hosts a reception to launch the Philippine candidature to the United Nations Board of Auditors at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City.
DFA
Locsin wants life of Kuwait OFW killer
(Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat had asked for the life of the killer of a Filipina household worker in Kuwait.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier summoned Kuwaiti Ambassador Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh to convey the government's outrage over the lack of protection of Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

Another Filipino domestic worker in Kuwait was purportedly killed by the wife of her employer.

"This is the ONLY official line: 'All I asked for is the life of the taker for the life taken. And I don't care whose life that is. The life of a Filipino—maid or socialite—is the equal of the life of a queen,'" Locsin tweeted Thursday.

The DFA chief added that the rest has nothing to do with Philippine foreign policy.

In an additional tweet, Locsin said authoritative sources of the country's foreign policy are personal to himself and President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Is is the nature of democratic government and republics," Locsin said.

The Philippine government had condemned the killing of the Filipina worker, pointing out that the continued incidents of violence of Filipino domestic workers violate the agreement between the two countries.

In May 2018, the Philippines and Kuwait signed a Memorandum of Agreement on the Employment of Domestic Workers which sought to improve working conditions of Filipino household helpers.

Prior to this agreement last year, Duterte banned the deployment of Filipinos to Kuwait due to reported abuses of employers. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

KUWAIT OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS TEODORO LOCSIN JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte open to reviewing Kaliwa Dam deal
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is open to reviewing the China-funded Kaliwa Dam project deal to address concerns that it may contain provisions...
Headlines
fb tw
Pope apologizes for losing patience
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Pope Francis apologized Wednesday for slapping a woman who had grabbed him as he greeted a crowd of devotees, shortly before...
Headlines
fb tw
Partial deployment ban to Kuwait eyed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Philippines may suspend deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Kuwait following the death of another Filipina worker...
Headlines
fb tw
Pinoys in US not covered by Philippines' visa requirement plan
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Filipinos living or traveling in the United States are not covered by the administration’s plan to impose a visa requirement...
Headlines
fb tw
3 Ampatuans appeal Massacre conviction
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Three members of the Ampatuan family have appealed their multiple murder conviction in relation to the 2009 Maguindanao ...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
DOTr: No fare increase in LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 after Beep card price hike
1 hour ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority said Thursday the cash issuance fee for Beep card will increase to P30 from P20 starting...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Black Nazarene devotees told: Cut down on waste
1 hour ago
A week before the procession of Black Nazarene or traslacion, environmental conservation advocate groups launched a “zero-waste”...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Damage wrought by 'Ursula' now at P3.4 billion, NDRRMC says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The amount has almost tripled, from the Council’s January 2 situation report that recorded damages at P1.2 billion...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Google pays tribute to Filipino writer Genoveva Matute on her 105th birthday
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
A special doodle was made to celebrate the 105th birthday of Matute, who was born in Santa Cruz, Manila on this day in 1...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Second Filipino killed in Singapore car crash repatriated
3 hours ago
The remains of the second Filipino worker killed in a car accident in Singapore arrived in the country early Friday.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with