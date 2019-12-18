SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo taken on November 24, 2009 shows a police investigator gathering evidence next to bodies of victims after gunmen shot a group of people including media workers in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao province.
STR/AFP
HRW urges authorities to arrest Ampatuan massacre suspects still at large
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2019 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine authorities should arrest 80 suspects in the gruesome Ampatuan massacre who remain at large, the Human Rights Watch said, stressing that failure to do so would put the victims’ families at risk.

A Quezon City court is expected to hand down verdicts for the 107 defendants in custody charged with the murder of 58 people, including 32 media workers on Thursday.

Of the original 197 suspects, 80 have evaded arrest including 14 members of the powerful Ampatuan clan and 50 uniformed personnel.

“The families of Maguindanao [massacre] victims and witnesses will be at risk so long as suspects remain free,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of HRW, said.

He added that authorities need to apprehend the several dozen suspects still at large regardless of the verdict in the case.

Ten years ago, 58 people who were on their way to a local Commission on Elections office to witness the filing of then-gubernatorial candidate Esmael Mangudadatu were killed in broad daylight and dumped into roadside pits during an attack that was dubbed as the country’s worst political massacre and one of the world’s worst mass killings of journalists.

Zaldy Ampatuan and Datu Andal "Unsay" Ampatuan Jr. are the primary accused in the case. Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan was allowed to post bail in 2015 and was elected mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in May. 

Ampatuan patriarch Andal Sr. died in July 2015. 

Judicial reforms

The Ampatuan massacre case has dragged on for a decade in part because of the sheer number of victims, respondents and witnesses both for the prosecution and the defense.

HRW said the Quezon City Trial Court Branch 221's handling of the trial, along with the Supreme Court’s measure to fast track the proceedings, might serve as a model for much-needed reforms in the judiciary.

“It should not take another crime as heinous as the Maguindanao massacre for the Philippines to reform the delivery of justice,” Robertson said.

He added: “But the real reforms demands police who are committed to apprehending all criminal suspects, judges and prosecutors who respect defendants’ rights and uphold the law, and elected officials who demonstrate political will.”

AMPATUAN MASSACRE HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China objects to Malaysia's UN submission on South China Sea claim
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 hours ago
China urged the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf not to consider Malaysia's submission over...
Headlines
fb tw
Lawyer of Maguindanao massacre victims says she was offered P300M to drop case
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
"[It was] 'leave the case and it's yours.'"
Headlines
fb tw
Gender equality: Philippines out of Top 10
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
With fewer women in key government positions, the Philippines has dropped out of the top 10 most gender-equal countries for...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo spokesman hits back at Panelo
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The spokesman for Vice President Leni Robredo rebuked presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo yesterday for “insulting”...
Headlines
fb tw
Court orders Zaldy Ampatuan returned to jail as massacre case verdict nears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 granted the prosecution's motion to order Ampatuan...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
Quake death toll reaches 7
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
The death toll from a powerful quake that hit Mindanao last weekend has hit seven, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Senate urged: Keep an open mind on Cha-cha
By Jess Diaz | 11 hours ago
The chairman of the House of Representatives committee on constitutional amendments is appealing to senators to have an open...
Headlines
fb tw
15 hours ago
Palace on Maguindanao massacre verdict: Justice should always prevail
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
"The court will decide on the basis of evidence so we hope that justice will be given to the parties, especially for the prosecution,"...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
'Build, Build, Build' should include infrastructure to benefit farmers, Hontiveros says
By Franco Luna | 16 hours ago
"Kung gusto nating maging rice self-sufficient, mamuhunan dapat tayo sa rural infrastructure bilang parte ng 'Build-Build-Build'...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
Duterte tells troops on AFP anniversary to crush NPA, Abu Sayyaf
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte told soldiers to crush state enemies, including the New People's Army and Abu Sayyaf, during the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with