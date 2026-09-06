2026 Bar exams kick off today

Clear backpacks carried by Bar Examinees at the University of Santo Tomas on Sept. 6, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The 2026 Bar Examinations commence on Sunday, September 6.

The Bar Examinations, which will be conducted on two Sundays and one Wednesday in September, will be held in localized testing centers across the country.

The Supreme Court has set 15 local testing centers across the country for the examination.

This year’s Bar Examination chairperson is Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan. San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa serves as the headquarters for the Bar Examination.

On September 6, the aspirants for the bar will take Political and Public International Law in the morning session and Commercial and Taxation Laws in the afternoon session.

The second day of the Bar Exams will be held on Wednesday, September 9, while the last day will be on Sunday, September 13.

The Supreme Court cleared 13,441 applicants to take the 2026 Bar Examinations out of 14,291 total registered candidates.

During the 2025 Bar Examinations, there were 5,594 examinees who passed the exams, yielding a passing rate of 48.98%.