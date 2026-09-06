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No verified threats vs VP Sara Duterte, open to receiving reports — PNP

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 10:46am
No verified threats vs VP Sara Duterte, open to receiving reports â€” PNP
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte shows a document after posting bail at a court building in Quezon City suburban Manila on September 5, 2026.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it has not monitored any verified threat against Vice President Sara Duterte or her family, despite her claims that she fears for their safety and has documented threats and harassment dating back to 2023.

In a statement on Saturday evening, September 5, PNP chief PGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Duterte has yet to report to the police any threat to her life or the safety of her family.

“The PNP continues to monitor the situation,” Nartatez said.

"To date, however, the Vice President has not reported to the PNP any threat to her life or to the safety of her family, including the threats she said date back to 2023. Likewise, the PNP has not monitored any verified threat against the Vice President or her family," he added.

Duterte raised the concerns on Saturday when she appeared at the Quezon City Hall of Justice to post bail following the issuance of an arrest warrant against her over three counts of grave threats.

“I have documented threats and harassment since 2023. I fear for my children. I do not feel they are safe if I am with them,” Duterte said in a statement issued by the Office of the Vice President.

She also alleged that her family had been subjected to harassment and expressed distrust in both the police and the courts.

“I do not feel safe at all, kahit anong gawin ko,” Duterte said.

Duterte did not provide details about the threats and harassment she said she had documented since 2023. She also did not identify the police officers she referred to in her statements.

The PNP said it provided security assistance during Duterte’s appearance at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98 on Saturday, where she posted P120,000 bail for each of the three counts.

The vice president was able to safely arrive at and leave the court, according to Nartatez.

The PNP said it remains open to receiving documents, reports or statements concerning the alleged threats against Duterte and her family.

"My office, in particular, remains open to receiving such information so that we can properly check, assess, and verify it," Nartatez said.

He also reminded police personnel to comply with the law, observe existing policies and procedures, and perform their duties professionally and lawfully.

Duterte's lawyers said the bail was posted directly with the weekend court, without prejudice to the jurisdictional issues they had raised in the case.

The arrest warrant was issued on Friday, September 4, after the court found probable cause to hold Duterte for trial.

The case stemmed from an online press briefing in November 2024, when Duterte said she had hired someone to kill President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself were killed.

The Department of Justice charged her with three counts of grave threats under Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Duterte's grave threats case comes as her impeachment trial before the Senate is ongoing. The alleged threats against Marcos also form part of one of the Articles of Impeachment against the vice president.

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