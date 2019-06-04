ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
In this file photo from August 2018, Ben (L) and Erwin (R) Tulfo attend a Senate hearing into a Department of Tourism advertising contract with Ben's Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. Their sister, Wanda Tulfo-Teo, was Tourism secretary when the contract was awarded. The siblings denied that there were irregularities in the transaction.
Tulfos could get police escorts back, PNP chief says
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo and his brothers may yet get their police escorts back, the chief of the Philippine National Police said Tuesday.

“There is. There’s a chance, yes,” Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde said when asked in an interview on CNN Philippines. 

He did not elaborate, but said that the Tulfos can re-apply for security details.

“If they apply again, they will undergo the same process,” Albayalde said, noting the Tulfos will not be denied of security escorts if they really deserve to be secured by PNP personnel.

Erwin threw a tantrum on his show last week after Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista begged off from an on-air interview. He was widely criticized for threatening the former Army general and has since apologized for his comments.

Albayalde said Monday that the tantrum was a factor in the Tulfos losing their police escorts, but stressed it was not the main reason that that happened.

Police security a privilege that can be revoked

In a press briefing Monday, Albayalde said security can be detailed “to anybody that we think, after undergoing the process, really has a threat to their life” but he stressed that this privilege can always be revoked anytime.

Albayalde, who admitted he was also hurt by Tulfo’s remark, thanked the media personality for issuing an apology.

“That’s very noble of him. His apology, I’m sure, is very much accepted,” he said.

The PNP recalled the police escorts of Erwin, Ben, Raffy and Raffy’s wife Jocelyn over the weekend.

The pullout of their security escorts was also part of a “periodic review,” Albayalde added.

The military earlier also recalled Philippine Marines assigned as security detail to special envoy Ramon Tulfo but said the move was not due to his brother’s outburst. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

