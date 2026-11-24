BTS, Cortis top MAMA Awards 2026

BTS perform onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band BTS scored five awards at the 2026 MAMA Awards including the Daesang (Grand Prize) for Artist of the Year.

Formerly known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the annual ceremony organized by Korean entertainment company CJ ENM honors Asian musicians for their contributions in a given year.

BTS won another Daesang as "Arirang" was recognized as Album of the Year. The group also won Best Male Group and was among the multiple winners for Fans' Choice Top 10 - Male and Best Song Top 10 for "Swim."

Fellow K-pop boy band Cortis entered the two-night event with the most nominations at 10 and went home with four, including Daesong for Song of the Year for "RedRed."

Related: BTS eyes tour extension, more projects in 2027

"RedRed" also won Best Dance Performance - Male Group and was in the Best Song Top 10. Cortis joined BTS as a Fans' Choice Top 10 - Male winner.

Other Korean groups Enhypen, BigBang, Illit, and Le Sserafim each won three awards, the former nabbing the last Daesang for Fans' Choice of the Year.

Alpha Drive One and Tuide tied for Best New Artist, while Japanese musicians Lilas Ikuta and INI scored rare wins for non-Korean artists.

Here is the full list of 2026 MAMA Awards winners:

Artist of the Year (Daesang)

BTS

Song of the Year (Daesang)

"RedRed" by Cortis

Album of the Year (Daesang)

"Arirang" by BTS

Fans' Choice of the Year (Daesang)

Enhypen

Best Male Group

BTS

Best Female Group

Ive

Best Male Artist

Yeonjun

Best Female Artist

Soyeon

Best Dance Performance - Male Group

"RedRed" by Cortis

Best Dance Performance - Female Group

"It's Me" by Illit

Best Dance Performance - Male Solo

"Live Fast Die Slow" by Taeyang

Best Dance Performance - Female Solo

"Catch Catch" by Yena

Best Vocal Performance - Solo

"Good Goodbye" by Hwasa

Best Vocal Performance - Group

"Paradise of Rumors" by AKMU

Best Rap & Hiphop Performance

"Duet" by Zico & Lilas Ikuta

Best Band Performance

"Just Kids" by Jannabi

Best Original Soundtrack

"Love Language" from "Can This Love Be Translated?" by Kim Min-seok

Best Collaboration

"Spaghetti" by Le Sserafim feat. J-Hope

Best Music Video

"Biiig" by BigBang

Best Choreography

"Bad" by Ateez

Best New Artist

Alpha Drive One

Tuide

Best Song Top 10

"Lemonade" by Aespa

"Swim" by BTS

"RedRed" by Cortis

"Rude!" by Hearts2Hearts

"Good Goodbye" by Hwasa

"It's Me" by Illit

"Bang Bang" by Ive

"Suddenly" by I.O.I.

"Spaghetti" by Le Sserafim feat. J-Hope

"Blue Valentine" by Nmixx

Fans' Choice Top 10 - Female

Apink

Babymonster

Hearts2Hearts

I-dle

Illit

Le Sserafim

Nmixx

Tuide

Twice

Yoona

Fans' Choice Top 10 - Male

BigBang

BTS

Cortis

Enhypen

Evan

Lngshot

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Treasure

Tomorrow X Together

Worldwide KCONer's Choice

"Customize" by Zerobaseone

Favorite MCountdown Stage with Mnet Plus

"Bloody Paradise" by Enhypen (August Stage)

Visa Super Stage Artist

Treasure

Favorite Asian Group

INI

Best of Next

Rescene

Best Breakthrough

NCT Wish

Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist

NCT Wish

Favorite Dance & Vocal Group Performance

Zerobaseone

Music Visionary of the Year

BigBang

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