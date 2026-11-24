BTS, Cortis top MAMA Awards 2026
MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band BTS scored five awards at the 2026 MAMA Awards including the Daesang (Grand Prize) for Artist of the Year.
Formerly known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the annual ceremony organized by Korean entertainment company CJ ENM honors Asian musicians for their contributions in a given year.
BTS won another Daesang as "Arirang" was recognized as Album of the Year. The group also won Best Male Group and was among the multiple winners for Fans' Choice Top 10 - Male and Best Song Top 10 for "Swim."
Fellow K-pop boy band Cortis entered the two-night event with the most nominations at 10 and went home with four, including Daesong for Song of the Year for "RedRed."
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"RedRed" also won Best Dance Performance - Male Group and was in the Best Song Top 10. Cortis joined BTS as a Fans' Choice Top 10 - Male winner.
Other Korean groups Enhypen, BigBang, Illit, and Le Sserafim each won three awards, the former nabbing the last Daesang for Fans' Choice of the Year.
Alpha Drive One and Tuide tied for Best New Artist, while Japanese musicians Lilas Ikuta and INI scored rare wins for non-Korean artists.
Here is the full list of 2026 MAMA Awards winners:
Artist of the Year (Daesang)
BTS
Song of the Year (Daesang)
"RedRed" by Cortis
Album of the Year (Daesang)
"Arirang" by BTS
Fans' Choice of the Year (Daesang)
Enhypen
Best Male Group
BTS
Best Female Group
Ive
Best Male Artist
Yeonjun
Best Female Artist
Soyeon
Best Dance Performance - Male Group
"RedRed" by Cortis
Best Dance Performance - Female Group
"It's Me" by Illit
Best Dance Performance - Male Solo
"Live Fast Die Slow" by Taeyang
Best Dance Performance - Female Solo
"Catch Catch" by Yena
Best Vocal Performance - Solo
"Good Goodbye" by Hwasa
Best Vocal Performance - Group
"Paradise of Rumors" by AKMU
Best Rap & Hiphop Performance
"Duet" by Zico & Lilas Ikuta
Best Band Performance
"Just Kids" by Jannabi
Best Original Soundtrack
"Love Language" from "Can This Love Be Translated?" by Kim Min-seok
Best Collaboration
"Spaghetti" by Le Sserafim feat. J-Hope
Best Music Video
"Biiig" by BigBang
Best Choreography
"Bad" by Ateez
Best New Artist
Alpha Drive One
Tuide
Best Song Top 10
"Lemonade" by Aespa
"Swim" by BTS
"RedRed" by Cortis
"Rude!" by Hearts2Hearts
"Good Goodbye" by Hwasa
"It's Me" by Illit
"Bang Bang" by Ive
"Suddenly" by I.O.I.
"Spaghetti" by Le Sserafim feat. J-Hope
"Blue Valentine" by Nmixx
Fans' Choice Top 10 - Female
Apink
Babymonster
Hearts2Hearts
I-dle
Illit
Le Sserafim
Nmixx
Tuide
Twice
Yoona
Fans' Choice Top 10 - Male
BigBang
BTS
Cortis
Enhypen
Evan
Lngshot
Seventeen
Stray Kids
Treasure
Tomorrow X Together
Worldwide KCONer's Choice
"Customize" by Zerobaseone
Favorite MCountdown Stage with Mnet Plus
"Bloody Paradise" by Enhypen (August Stage)
Visa Super Stage Artist
Treasure
Favorite Asian Group
INI
Best of Next
Rescene
Best Breakthrough
NCT Wish
Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist
NCT Wish
Favorite Dance & Vocal Group Performance
Zerobaseone
Music Visionary of the Year
BigBang
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