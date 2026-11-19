Sandara Park recalls heartbreak of leaving Philippines for K-pop career

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress and K-pop idol Sandara Park recalled the emotional experience of leaving the Philippines to pursue a career in South Korea, admitting that the decision was particularly difficult because of her strong attachment to the country.

Known for her cheerful personality and the nickname “Pambansang Krung Krung,” Sandara said she considers herself a Korean with a Filipino heart, having spent a significant part of her early showbiz career in the Philippines.

In an interview with Karen Davila, Sandara recalled how she unexpectedly rose to fame after becoming the first runner-up in ABS-CBN's reality talent competition “Star Circle Quest.”

She admitted that she initially had little knowledge of the Philippines and was unfamiliar with the local entertainment industry when she joined the competition.

“I never expected kasi wala po akong alam sa Pilipinas that time and I only had a few friends. Hindi pa ako marunong mag-Tagalog and I didn’t know what was happening around me,” she said.

Sandara also remembered how her talent management tested her popularity by bringing her to a Jollibee branch. What was supposed to be a quick snack turned into an unexpected encounter with fans.

“I remember the day na nag-telecast yung episode ko. The next day, pumunta ako sa Jollibee. Hindi ako naka-order kasi ang daming tao na pumupunta sa akin,” she recalled.

Despite her growing popularity, her family remained concerned about her career, especially since she was relatively unfamiliar with the industry and her loved ones were far away.

“My mom always trusted me, pero worried sila kasi I had no managers. Wala akong alam (sa showbiz) at ang layu-layo nila,” she said.

Sandara also expressed her appreciation for the nickname “Pambansang Krung Krung,” which became associated with her quirky and entertaining personality.

“Yeah, I like it. Until now, I still call myself krung krung kasi ako lang ang may name na gano’n and I think nasa dictionary na rin yung krung krung,” she said.

She admitted that she initially did not understand why people called her that, but eventually embraced the moniker.

“Sabi ko, ‘Am I weird? Am I unique?’ I didn’t understand. But now, tanggap ko na po. I’m krung krung!” she added.

Sandara explained that her move to South Korea initially came about after she visited the country for a vacation. Having worked on several projects for ABS-CBN, she began considering the possibility of pursuing an entertainment career in her home country as well.

“Koreana ako and I went to Korea for a vacation. I wanted to try to be a star in Korea, too,” she said.

However, ABS-CBN executives reportedly tried to convince her to stay, reminding her of the opportunities she was leaving behind.

“Don’t leave. You’re losing everything,” she recalled them telling her.

Despite the encouragement to remain in the Philippines, Sandara eventually decided to take the opportunity in South Korea. Leaving, however, proved more difficult than she expected.

She recalled breaking down in tears at the airport because she feared she would no longer see the friends she had made in the Philippines.

“Akala ko kasi hindi ko na sila makikita. Nu’ng time na yun, wala pang IG (Instagram), wala pang Facebook, so I just had to write letters to my friends in the Philippines,” she said.

Adjusting to life in South Korea was also a challenge. Sandara admitted that she struggled with loneliness as she tried to adapt to an unfamiliar environment without the friends and comforts she had grown accustomed to in the Philippines.

“Super lonely. I was crying. No friends, everything was so new. Nami-miss ko ang mga friends ko, Filipino food,” she said.

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