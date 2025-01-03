^

Korean Wave

Park Sung Hoon apologizes after posting 'adult' version of 'Squid Game'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 12:20pm
Park Sung Hoon apologizes after posting 'adult' version of 'Squid Game'
'Squid Game 2' actor Park Sung Hoon
Park Sung Hoon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Squid Game 2" actor Park Sung-hoon apologized after he posted the "adult" version of the Netflix series on his social media account.

In a report by Allkpop, Park's BH Entertainment released a statement apologizing for the actor's mistake. 

"Park Sung-hoon received an overwhelming number of direct messages (DMs) on his social media. While checking the DMs, he accidentally uploaded the image," the management said.

"Actor Park Sung-hoon said yesterday, 'It was uploaded due to a mistake while checking the DMs,' but we would like to explain in more detail," it added. 

Sung-hoon plays a trans player in the second season of "Squid Games," which premiered on Netflix last December 26. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ???? ????????? (@boxabum)

BH Entertainment said that Park's intention was to save the explicit image so he can report it to the show but he accidentally uploaded it. The post was uploaded last December 31. 

South Korea was mourning the passing of 179 passengers who perished after Jeju Air Flight 2216 from Bangkok, Thailand to Muan, South Korea crashed upon its landing on December 29. 

"I think he decided to send it because he thought it would be a problem that such strange things were floating around about his work," the management said. 

"He is deeply sorry for making such a mistake in these circumstances and promises to be especially careful to ensure it doesn’t happen again," it added. 

