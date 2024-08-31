^

Korean Wave

Korean star Jo Bo Ah to wed non-showbiz boyfriend in private ceremony

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 4:20pm
Korean star Jo Bo-ah
MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Jo Bo-ah will soon tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend in October. 

Her agency, XYZ Studio, released a statement after a Korean media outlet reported that the actress is set to marry in October. 

“Jo Bo-ah has met a precious person with whom she has mutually built deep trust and affection over a long period, and they decided to promise to spend the rest of their lives together this coming fall,” the agency's statement read as reported on online entertainment site Soompi. 

The "Tale of the Nine-Tailed" star will have a private wedding ceremony in the capital Seoul. 

"We deeply appreciate the many people who have always supported actress Jo Bo Ah with unwavering and warm hearts. We kindly ask for your warm blessings for Jo Bo Ah. To repay the love fans have shown, she will continue to showcase excellent performances as an actress, so please show lots of interest and support,” the agency said. 

Jo will next be seen in the Disney+ drama "Knock Off," opposite Kim Soo-hyun. 

RELATED: Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah headline 'Knock-Off' for Disney+

