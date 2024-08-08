'Dream come true': Sandara Park gives update on 2NE1 reunion concert tour

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop star Sandara Park gave an update on the upcoming 2NE1 reunion.

During her set at the Acer Day 2024 concert last weekend, Sandara said that she hopes that there is a Manila stop in their concert tour.

"It's a dream come true. 2NE1 is back!" Sandara said.

"We are starting a tour, starting in October in Seoul. And sana many more countries.

"Dapat mayroon din na Manila stop, 'di ba? At sana dito din kami mag-concert sa MOA Arena just like before. Let's pray for that."

Last month, YG Entertainment Founder Yang Hyun-suk made the announcement that 2NE1 will be commemorating its 15th anniversary with a global tour that will run until 2025.

He said the quartet approached him regarding a possible concert for 2NE1's 15th anniversary. CL, Minzy, Park Bom and Dara were launched as 2NE1 in 2009.

"I think this concert will be quite special. It resonates with those who grew up with 2NE1's music," the YG Entertainment head said.

He revealed that 2NE1's 15th anniversary concert will start in early October in the South Korean capital Seoul. It will then head to the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Osaka by November and December.

