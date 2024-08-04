^

Korean Wave

Hong Hae In in the flesh: Kim Ji Won holds 1st successful Manila fan meet 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 11:56am
Hong Hae In in the flesh: Kim Ji Won holds 1st successful Manila fan meetÂ 
South Korean actress Kim Ji-won
Kim Ji-won via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of Tears" star Kim Ji-won sang songs from her top-rating Korean drama and did more at her first-ever fan meeting in the country. 

The South Korean superstar delighted her fans who trooped to the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City for her "Be My One" fan meet yesterday. 

Ji-won sat down with host Kim Kring and shared moments with her fans through singing songs and bantering with them. 

As expected, Ji-won sang songs with her fans from her beloved drama with Kim Soo-hyun, who was also recently in town for his own fan meeting last June. She starred as Hong Hae-in in the drama. 

"Tell Me It's Not A Dream" and "From the Bottom of My Heart" from "Queen of Tears" were sang at Ji-won's fan meeting last night. Apart from these, Ji-won also sang the popular ditty "Stupid Cupid." 

Check out these tweets from Ji-won's fan meeting last night. 

RELATED: 'Charot, eme': Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun delights Manila fans anew

KIM JI WON

KOREAN STARS
