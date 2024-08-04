Hong Hae In in the flesh: Kim Ji Won holds 1st successful Manila fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of Tears" star Kim Ji-won sang songs from her top-rating Korean drama and did more at her first-ever fan meeting in the country.

The South Korean superstar delighted her fans who trooped to the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City for her "Be My One" fan meet yesterday.

Ji-won sat down with host Kim Kring and shared moments with her fans through singing songs and bantering with them.

As expected, Ji-won sang songs with her fans from her beloved drama with Kim Soo-hyun, who was also recently in town for his own fan meeting last June. She starred as Hong Hae-in in the drama.

"Tell Me It's Not A Dream" and "From the Bottom of My Heart" from "Queen of Tears" were sang at Ji-won's fan meeting last night. Apart from these, Ji-won also sang the popular ditty "Stupid Cupid."

Check out these tweets from Ji-won's fan meeting last night.

#KimJiWon sharing some unreleased photos from her phone.



This one is still in reference to #QueenOfTears ??#KIMJIWONinMANILA pic.twitter.com/wdDEebWD1S — tingkyut (@tingkyut) August 3, 2024

