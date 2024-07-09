Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders expecting 2nd baby

From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Song Joong Ki and British actress Katy Louise Saunders are expecting their second baby.

Korean entertainment news website Soompi reported that Song's agency HighZium Studio revealed the pregnancy of Katy.

Katy gave birth to their first son in June 2023, months after Song revealed their marriage.

Song shared to his fans through fan cafe that his wife gave birth in Rome, Italy.

"I’m in Italy right now. I finally met my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He’s a healthy son. Both the baby and his mother are very healthy, so I’m taking care of my family happily with gratitude," Song wrote.

"I think it’s the most precious gift that came to our couple, whose biggest dream was to create a happy family for the rest of our lives. And I think this great day has come thanks to the support from many people. Thank you," he added.

Song is known for his Korean dramas "Sungkyunkwan Scandal," "Descendants of the Sun," "Vincenzo" and "Reborn Rich."

