BTS' Jin to be torchbearer for Paris Olympics — reports

BTS' Jin waves after being discharged from his mandatory military service next to fellow BTS members RM and Jimin outside a military base in Yeoncheon

MACTAN-CEBU, Philippines — Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS will serve as an Olympic torchbearer in the build-up to this year's games being held in Paris.

Two Korean media outlets, one of them citing music industry sources, reported that Jin is set to fly to France to carry the Olympic torch, which is currently going to several cities and regions in the country after arriving last month from Greece.

The exact date and location of Jin's relay portion has yet to be revealed, though other individuals known to also be torchbearers are actress Halle Berry, basketball player Tony Parker and footballer Didier Drogba.

The Olympic duty is yet another public activity Jin will undertake since being discharged from the Korean military last June 12 after serving the mandatory 18 months of service.

He is the first member of BTS to complete his service, with J-Hope set to finish this October. Suga, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V will all be discharged in mid-2025.

A day after getting discharged, Jin participated in an ARMY event celebrating BTS' 11th anniversary where he gave out free hugs to lucky fans.

Over 15,000 athletes in 32 sports are set to compete at the Paris Olympics games from July 26 to August 11, including 20 (so far) from the Philippines.

Leading the Philippine delegation are gymnast Carlo Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and the Tokyo boxing medalist trio of Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, and Nesthy Petecio.

