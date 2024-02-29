^

Korean Wave

'Itaewon Class' star Ahn Bo Hyun to hold 1st Manila fan meet in May

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 3:18pm
Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun
Wilbros / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor and model Ahn Bo-hyun will be visiting the Philippines for the first time to meet his Filipino fans.

Bo-hyun's fan meeting, presented by Wilbros Live and IAM Worldwide, will be on May 25 at the New Frontier Theater.

Tickets for the fan meeting will be available at TicketNet outlets and its website beginning March 9 at noon.

Fan benefits include a group photo for the Diamond section, 10 lucky winners each from the VIP and Orchestra sections, a Hi-Bye Session and Official Poster for all sections, and a signed poster for Diamond to Loge sections.

The Korean artist has been acting since 2014, appearing in shows like "Descendants of the Sun," "My Runway" and "Wednesday 3:30 PM" as well as the 2016 film "Hiya."

His breakthrough role was as Jang Geun-won in "Itaewon Class," alongside Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung and Hello Venus former member Nara.

He has since appeared in the shows "Kairos," "Yumi's Cells," "Military Prosecutor Doberman," "See You in My 19th Life," and last year's war movie, "Noryang: Deadly Sea."

Bo-hyun currently stars on "Flex X Cop," opposite Park Ji-hyun, and will next be seen in the romantic-comedy "2 O'Clock Date" with Im Yoon-ah, Sung Dong-il, Joo Hyun-young and Go Geon-han.

