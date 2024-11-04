On EDSA bus lane, driver of senator's SUV allegedly tries to run over enforcer

A luxury SUV with the plate number for senators was caught illegally travelling through the EDSA bus lane on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A luxury vehicle bearing the plate number of a senator allegedly tried to run over a traffic enforcer after being caught on the EDSA Bus Lane, prompting Senate President Francis Escudero to call for the identification of the car’s owner.

On Sunday evening, a white SUV with the plate number seven (which is designated for senators) was caught trying to pass through the bus lane.

The Department of Transportation’s Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (DOTr-SAICT) reported the incident on Sunday night, saying that Secretariat Sarah Barnachea attempted to apprehend the driver.

“However, the driver, instead of cooperating, attempted to run over Secretariat Barnachea and flee the scene,” the DOTr-SAICT said.

The driver of the vehicle drove in reverse, finding an open barrier and escaping the bus lane.

To add insult to injury, the passenger at the SUV’s backseat raised their middle finger to the officers as they were fleeing.

In the video posted by the agency, the enforcers could be heard asking the vehicle for their driver’s license, but the vehicle instead reversed out of the officers’ reach.

Escudero's response. The Senate president called this behavior "unacceptable."

“The actions of the driver/passenger are unacceptable. I urge LTO (Land transportation office) to identify the owner-user of the vehicle and to inform the Senate as soon as possible,” Escudero said in a statement to reporters.

Aside from buses, the only vehicles allowed on the bus lane are on-duty ambulances, police cars, fire trucks and service vehicles for the maintenance of the bus lanes.

Several high-ranking government officials are also allowed on the bus lane, including the president, the vice president, the Senate president, the speaker of the House of Representatives and the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

“If indeed the owner is a member of the Senate, I expect him/her to come forward and instruct the person/s driving the vehicle to responsibly face the consequences and of their actions as soon as they know and find out about the incident themselves and to surrender and present themselves to the authorities accordingly,” Escudero said.

Escudero also praised the officers on the scene for doing their jobs.

DOTr's response. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista condemned the actions of the driver and passenger.

“Our officers were simply doing their jobs to maintain order and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. We will work closely with the authorities to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible and hold them accountable for their actions," Bautista said.

Based on a Google Reverse Image search, the car caught in the EDSA bus lane appears to be a Cadillac Escalade. Cadillac’s website puts the 2025 model of the vehicle at around $87,595 or P5,113,095.34.

Prior to being Senate president, Escudero’s vehicle was also caught on the bus lane last April after a family member used it.