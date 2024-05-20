^

Korean Wave

'Boys Over Flowers' star Koo Hye Sun reveals living in car while finishing college

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 1:30pm
South Korean actress Koo Hye-sun is set to graduate as summa cum laude. Right photo shows the actress as Geum Jan-di from the popular K-drama 'Boys Over Flowers.'
KBS, Koo Hye-sun via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that she lived in her car while studying in Sungkyunkwan University.

In an episode of tvN's "Truth or Fiction: An Elegant Life," Koo said she sacrificed a lot while completing her degree. 

"I have squandered much of my fortune. After some bad things happened to me, my family has become a lot closer," she said. 

The "Boys Over Flowers" star said she lives in her mother's house in Incheon but she stayed in her car on exam days. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I don't have a permanent residence," she said. 

"I stay at my mother's house in Incheon, but on exam days or important occasions, I bring my car and sleep in it or stay at the library," she added. 

Koo said that she used to rent a small room near the school, but the lease ended and she couldn't find a replacement. 

When asked how she washed herself, Koo said: "I often don't wash much." 

"I can manage without shampoo, using just soap for everything, including my face. I genuinely don't understand the need for body wash and use lotion for everything," she added. 

Last February, the actress graduated from college with a Summa Cum Laude award.

RELATED'Boys Over Flowers' star Koo Hye Sun to finish college as summa cum laude

