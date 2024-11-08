^

Tropang Giga dispose of Gin Kings to repeat as PBA Governors' Cup champs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 10:11pm
TNT has won its 10th PBA championship, winning back-to-back PBA Governors' Cup championships.
MANILA, Philippines -- Back-to-back.

The TNT Tropang Giga went back to the top of the PBA Governors’ Cup after coming from behind against Barangay Ginebra, 95-85, in the close-out Game 6 Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra led by 11 points, 68-57, in the third quarter, but the Tropang Giga found their bearings in the fourth quarter and outlasted the Gin Kings to win the title.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson paced TNT -- which finished the game with a 12-0 run -- with 31 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, to go with two steals.

Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy added 13 apiece, while Rey Nambatac produced 12.

Castro was named the Finals Most Valuable Player with averages of 10.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in the series.

RJ Abarrientos dialed in a 4-pointer with 7:12 remaining to push Ginebra ahead, 81-79.

A split from the line by Castro made it a one point lead, but Abarrientos doubled down with a floater to push the lead to three, 83-80.

Pogoy tied it up with a corner 3-pointer, but Justin Brownlee regained the lead for Ginebra with a deuce, 85-83.

This was the final points of the Gin Kings in the game, as Kelly Williams, Hollis-Jefferson and Pogoy teamed up for the backbreaking 12-0 blitz to end the game and secure the victory.

Ginebra rookie Abarrientos left it all on the court with a career-high 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Brownlee had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

This is TNT’s 10th total championship in the PBA.

