^

Korean Wave

Philippine Onces can get chance to meet Twice in Manila

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 12:35pm
Philippine Onces can get chance to meet Twice in Manila
K-pop girl group Twice
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of K-pop girl group Twice can get a chance to meet the group when they join a digital promo.

Twice partnered with popular snack brand Oishi to give Filipino Onces the chance to get up close and personal with the all-girl group on June 1 in SM Mall of Asia Arena. 

The brand is offering Onces an exclusive Twice x Oishi Snacktacular Fan Bag, which includes an assortment of snacks, a special edition selca photocard, and a card sleeve or poster for only P300.

The exclusive fan bag also comes with a promo scratch card, which allows fans to join the digital raffle to get a chance to win two tickets to the Twice x Oishi Snacktacular Fan Meet. 

Fans can follow the full mechanics on the Oishi official Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/oishi.ph to join for more details. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Oishi (@oishiph)

Twice recently released its "With You-th" album that entered the Billlboard 200 earlier this year. The group was also the recipient of the Billboard Women in Music’s Breakthrough Award in 2023.

Twice recently embarked on its "Ready To Be World Tour," which included a show at the Philippine Arena, and some stops in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and Latin America. They first visited the Philippines in 2019 with the "Twicelights World Tour." 

The Twice x Oishi Snacktacular Fan Bag is available in participating supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and department stores nationwide. Fans may also purchase it online through Oishi’s official e-commerce stores in Lazada and Shopee, as well as LazMart. For a list of participating stores, visit Twice x Oishi Snacktacular Fan Bag Stores.

RELATEDTWICE teases comeback in 'With YOU-th' mood film

vuukle comment

K-POP

TWICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Korean singer sings 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' Philippine adaptation soundtrack
12 days ago

Korean singer sings 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' Philippine adaptation soundtrack

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Korean singer Kim Won Shik launched his latest single, "To Be With You," featured as part of the soundtrack for the Philippine...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Chavit Singson to bring 'Train to Busan' star Ma Dong-seok to the Philippines
12 days ago

Chavit Singson to bring 'Train to Busan' star Ma Dong-seok to the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson will bring Korean star Ma Dong-seok in the Philippines soon. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ryan Bang serves as interpreter for 'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong
13 days ago

Ryan Bang serves as interpreter for 'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Comedian Ryan Bang served as an interpreter for Korean star Kim Hyun-joong.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sponge Cola releases new song inspired by hit K-drama 'Queen of Tears'
13 days ago

Sponge Cola releases new song inspired by hit K-drama 'Queen of Tears'

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Local rock band Sponge Cola have released another track inspired by a Korean drama series, this time, the popular "Queen of...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park joins Apl.de.ap at Black Eyed Peas concert
14 days ago

Sandara Park joins Apl.de.ap at Black Eyed Peas concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Korean singer Sandara Park joined Filipino-American rapper Apl.dep.ap onstage during the latter's sold-out concert with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with