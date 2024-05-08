Philippine Onces can get chance to meet Twice in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of K-pop girl group Twice can get a chance to meet the group when they join a digital promo.

Twice partnered with popular snack brand Oishi to give Filipino Onces the chance to get up close and personal with the all-girl group on June 1 in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The brand is offering Onces an exclusive Twice x Oishi Snacktacular Fan Bag, which includes an assortment of snacks, a special edition selca photocard, and a card sleeve or poster for only P300.

The exclusive fan bag also comes with a promo scratch card, which allows fans to join the digital raffle to get a chance to win two tickets to the Twice x Oishi Snacktacular Fan Meet.

Fans can follow the full mechanics on the Oishi official Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/oishi.ph to join for more details.

Twice recently released its "With You-th" album that entered the Billlboard 200 earlier this year. The group was also the recipient of the Billboard Women in Music’s Breakthrough Award in 2023.

Twice recently embarked on its "Ready To Be World Tour," which included a show at the Philippine Arena, and some stops in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and Latin America. They first visited the Philippines in 2019 with the "Twicelights World Tour."

The Twice x Oishi Snacktacular Fan Bag is available in participating supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and department stores nationwide. Fans may also purchase it online through Oishi’s official e-commerce stores in Lazada and Shopee, as well as LazMart. For a list of participating stores, visit Twice x Oishi Snacktacular Fan Bag Stores.

