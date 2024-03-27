^

NewJeans prepares for comeback with Japanese debut, teases world tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 5:30pm
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group NewJeans is gearing up for a number of comeback projects this year, including a Japanese debut eyed to kick off a world tour.

NewJeans will officially release an extended play with the upcoming singles, "How Sweet" and "Bubble Gum," as well as the instrumental versions of those songs this May.

Next month, however, "Bubble Gum" will be used for a Japanese shampoo commercial and television program.

NewJeans will then make its Japanese debut on June 21 with another extended play, featuring the singles, "Supernatural" and "Right Now," and their instrumental versions.

To promote the release, Hyein, Hanni, Minji, Danielle and Haerin will host their first Japanese fan meeting at the "Bunnies Camp 2024" in Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27.

"Such big scale fan meet concert will be a stepping stone for the group’s world tour in 2025," said the group's agency ADOR. "We will do our best to present performances of better quality along with a new album in the second half of this year to fans."

NewJeans debuted in 2022 with the singles "Attention," "Hype Boy," "Cookie" and "Ditto," but it was in 2023 when the group exploded with the popularity of "OMG," "Super Shy," "ETA" and "Cool with You."

RELATED: K-pop group Aespa concert film gets global cinema release

